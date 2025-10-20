New Clinic in Kitchener-Waterloo for Weight Loss, TRT, and Metabolic Health

Dr. Farzam at True North Metabolic in Kitchener, Ontario

Physician-led clinic expands medical weight loss, TRT, hair loss treatment and fatty liver care in Kitchener-Waterloo-Cambridge-Guelph.

KITCHENER, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- True North Metabolic today announced the expansion of its physician-led services for adults and adolescents in the Kitchener-Waterloo region, with dedicated support for neighboring communities in Cambridge and Guelph. The clinic delivers evidence-based medical weight loss for all adults and pediatrics; testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) in Kitchener-Waterloo for appropriately diagnosed hypogonadism, and comprehensive fatty liver (MASLD) assessment and management—under the direction of Dr. Khashayar Farzam, Board-Certified Physician, Team Canada athlete, and Diplomate of the American Board of Obesity Medicine (ABOM).“People want results that are safe, sustainable, and aligned with their real lives,” said Dr. Khashayar Farzam. “Our programs combine medical evaluation, nutrition guidance and when clinically appropriate, medications and hormone therapy. The goal isn’t quick fixes; it’s better metabolic health, better energy, and durable outcomes.”A Physician-Led Weight Loss Clinic for Kitchener-Waterloo, Cambridge, and GuelphTrue North Metabolic’s weight-management pathway integrates a full medical intake, and a dietary intervention strategy. The clinic also supports pediatric weight concerns with age-appropriate, family-centered plans. Learn more: True North Metabolic – Weight Loss Clinic TRT and Men’s Health Clinic : Care When It’s Clinically IndicatedThe clinic evaluates low testosterone using guideline-based criteria, confirming symptoms and laboratory evidence before considering testosterone replacement therapy. Plans include safety monitoring and shared decision-making. TRT is not for everyone and Dr. Farzam prescribes it when it is determined to be clinically appropriate to do so and when the benefits outweigh the risks.Fatty Liver (MASLD/NAFLD): Metabolic Root-Cause CareWith fatty liver now affecting a large share of adults, True North Metabolic provides structured evaluation and monitoring, including risk stratification for fibrosis, lifestyle coaching geared to realistic routines, and coordination of care with primary providers. Secondary causes of abnormal liver tests are also evaluated and a treatment plan is created afterwards.Why Patients Choose True North MetabolicABOM-certified physician leadership: Medical expertise in obesity and metabolic health embedded in every plan. Also combining real-life experience from Dr. Farzam's work as a long time international level athlete.Integrated approach: Nutrition, training fundamentals, sleep and stress strategies, and, when appropriate, medications or hormone therapy.Local access + virtual follow-up: Patients from Kitchener-Waterloo, Cambridge, and Guelph can complete the first visit in person, with virtual follow-ups when clinically appropriate.Continuity and communication: Consult notes are shared with referring clinicians to keep care coordinated.OHIP-covered physician visits: In Ontario, physician appointments are billed to OHIP.Who the Clinic Helps-Adults seeking medical weight loss with or without medications-Men with symptoms suggestive of hypogonadism requiring a clear, guideline-based TRT assessment-Individuals with fatty liver (MASLD/NAFLD) aiming to reduce metabolic risk-Adolescents with physician-supervised, family-supported weight programsAbout Dr. Khashayar FarzamDr. Farzam is a double board certified physician and ABOM Diplomate with experience in emergency medicine, outpatient settings, teaching, and high-performance athletics at the international level. He is an award winning author and Guinness world record holder. His practice emphasizes practical, sustainable strategies alongside evidence-based therapeutics.Service Area and AccessTrue North Metabolic serves Kitchener-Waterloo and the surrounding communities of Cambridge and Guelph from its centrally located clinic at 702 King St W, Kitchener, ON. Patients may self-refer through the website or be referred by their primary care clinician. Referrals can be faxed to (226) 686-0184. For details or to book an assessment, visit truenorthmetabolic.comMedia ContactTrue North MetabolicPhone: (226) 686-0119Fax: (226) 686-0184Address: 702 King St W, Kitchener, ON N2G 1E2Website: https://www.truenorthmetabolic.com/ Weight Loss Program: https://www.truenorthmetabolic.com/weight-loss-clinic Men’s Health: https://www.truenorthmetabolic.com/kitchener-waterloo-men-s-health TRT Clinic: https://www.truenorthmetabolic.com/kitchener-testosterone-replacement-therapy About True North MetabolicTrue North Metabolic is a physician-led clinic in Kitchener-Waterloo, Ontario, focused on medical weight loss, men’s health and TRT (when clinically indicated), and fatty liver care. The clinic combines medical assessment, practical habit design, training fundamentals, and evidence-based therapeutics to help patients build sustainable metabolic health. Patients from Cambridge and Guelph are welcome for in-person assessment with virtual follow-up when appropriate.

