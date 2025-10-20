WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " EdTech Market Reach USD 518.9 Billion at 12.9% CAGR by 2034 Globally." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain a thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The global edtech market was valued at $139.5 billion in 2023, and is projected to reach $518.9 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 12.9% from 2024 to 2034.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 300 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A289754 Driving FactorsThe global edtech market is experiencing growth due to several factors such as an AI-based tailor-made courses, improved engagement with virtual reality, and big data automating educational aspects. However, the growing cost of education and operational concerns related to funding in the medium-term hinder market growth to some extent. Moreover, growing investments from governments and local bodies on improving educational quality at public schools offers remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the global edtech market.Market SegmentationThe edtech market is segmented into type, deployment mode, sector, end-user, and region. On the basis of type, the market is divided into hardware and software. As per deployment mode, the market is divided into on-premise and cloud. On the basis of sector, the market is divided into preschool, K-12, higher education, and others. As per end-user, the market is segregated into business and individual. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa.Key PlayersThe major players operating in the EdTech market include Think and Learn Private LimitedBlackboard Inc., Chegg, Inc., Coursera Inc., EDUTECH INC, edX Inc., Google LLC, Instructure, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, and Udacity, Inc. Other players in EdTech market includes Altairnano, Ecoult, Electrovaya, LG Chem and so on. These players have adopted various strategies such as collaboration, partnership, and product development, to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in edtech industry.If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A289754 Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for three-fourths of the global edtech market revenue and is expected to rule the roost in terms of revenue throughout the forecast timeframe, owing to the rapid adoption of online learning platforms and digital education solutions, driven by the region's large and diverse population, increasing internet penetration, and growing demand for quality education. EdTech startups and established companies alike are leveraging this opportunity to offer innovative learning experiences, including live online classes, interactive content, and personalized learning pathways tailored to the cultural and linguistic diversity of the region.Based on the type, the hardware segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than half of the global edtech market revenue and is likely to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period, owing to the widespread adoption of mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets, which offer unparalleled accessibility to educational resources and facilitate personalized learning experiences. However, the software segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 15.4% from 2024 to 2032, owing to the adaptive learning platforms, leveraging algorithms to personalize instruction based on individual student needs, preferences, and learning styles. Similarly, learning management systems (LMS) continue to evolve, offering educators comprehensive tools for course administration, content delivery, and assessment.Based on the deployment mode, the on-premise segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly one-third of the global edtech market revenue and is likely to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period, owing to the customization and integration of software and hardware to meet the unique needs of individual schools or districts. This approach allows educational institutions to maintain full control over their infrastructure and data, ensuring compliance with local regulations and safeguarding sensitive information. However, the cloud segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 15.1% from 2024 to 2032, owing to the widespread adoption of cloud-based learning management systems (LMS), which provide educators with a centralized platform for course management, content delivery, and student engagement.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report (300 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/food-safety-monitoring-system-market/purchase-options Recent Key Strategies and Developments● In January 2024, Baims, a Kuwaiti EdTech firm, acquired Orcas, an Egyptian online tutoring startup. The acquisition aims to enhance Baims' presence in the MENA region and to expand its offerings to include both pre-recorded courses and personalized 1-on-1 tutoring.● In November 2023, Stones2Milestones, an Indian edtech platform, partnered with Finnish Global Education Solutions Oy. The partnership aims to focus on integrating the Finnish learning approach into Indian schools, with a focus on numeracy and literacy, teacher professional development, and the development of advanced technology solutions for broader global implementation.● In April 2023, Echo360 introduced EdTech SaaS platforms, namely EchoPollTM for interactive polling, EchoVideoTM with enhanced editing tools and accessibility, and ExamViewTM with advanced assessment features. These launches aim to transform learning experiences, emphasizing engagement, accessibility, and streamlined workflows, establishing Echo360's position as an EdTech leader.Thanks for reading this article, you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.Other Trending Reports:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. 