Prestige Auto Spa NJ Celebrates 4 Years of Excellence and Expands to Wayne Location

Four year anniversary for Prestige Auto Spa NJ

Prestige Auto Spa NJ celebrates 4 years, 2,500 Google reviews and 1,600 members, expanding from Toms River to a new full-service location in Wayne, NJ.

We’re proud to be family-owned and community-driven, delivering the best car wash experience in New Jersey through real people, not machines.” — Jeff Kovatch

TOM’S RIVER, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prestige Auto Spa NJ , a family-owned, full-service car wash and automotive care center, proudly celebrates its fourth anniversary serving the Ocean County community. Since opening in 2021, Prestige has become a local success story, growing from a single-site car wash in Toms River to one of the most respected names in New Jersey’s car care industry. With more than 2,500 Google reviews averaging 4.9 stars and over 1,600 monthly members, Prestige Auto Spa NJ continues to raise the bar for customer satisfaction and service quality.Operating with a hands-on, people-first approach, Prestige Auto Spa NJ stands apart from hedge-fund-backed car wash chains that rely heavily on automation and minimal staffing. Managing partner Jeff Kovatch credits the company’s success to its commitment to personalized service and strong community values.“We don’t cut corners or replace people with machines,” said Kovatch. “Our team hand-dries, vacuums, and details every vehicle that comes through our tunnel. That personal touch keeps customers coming back week after week. Prestige is built on relationships, not algorithms.”From day one, Prestige Auto Spa NJ has focused on creating exceptional customer experiences while offering stable, well-paying jobs to local residents. The business employs more than 40 team members, many of whom have been with the company since opening day. Every employee is trained in both technique and hospitality. Starting wages exceed industry standards, and Prestige proudly promotes from within, recognizing loyalty and dedication.“Our success starts with our people,” said Operating Partner Jorge Mendoza. “We don’t just hire employees—we build a team and a culture. The pride our crew has in their work is the reason customers trust us with their vehicles. When you come to Prestige, you’re not just a ticket number—you’re part of the family.”In 2025, Prestige Auto Spa NJ achieved a major milestone with the opening of Prestige Auto Spa Wayne , its second full-service location in North Jersey. The new site brings the same commitment to quality, detail, and hospitality that has defined the Toms River flagship.“Expanding into Wayne was a natural next step,” said Kovatch. “We’ve proven that a family-owned business built on pride, fair wages, and exceptional service can compete with anyone. We’re excited to bring the Prestige experience to North Jersey.”The Wayne facility features state-of-the-art wash technology, upgraded vacuum systems, a customer lounge, retail area, and efficient service lanes designed to keep wait times short even during peak hours.Prestige’s fourth year brought record growth and continued innovation, including surpassing 1,600 monthly unlimited wash memberships, earning over 2,500 Google reviews with a 4.9-star rating, opening a second location in Wayne, retaining most original employees since day one, and expanding premium services like ceramic coating, detailing, and window tinting. Each investment has strengthened Prestige’s ability to deliver an exceptional experience from start to finish.What truly sets Prestige Auto Spa NJ apart is its deep connection to the community. Kovatch, who grew up locally, believes that keeping ownership in the hands of people who live and invest in the area is essential.“Too many small businesses have sold out to corporate groups who don’t understand the community,” said Kovatch. “Banks and private equity firms look at spreadsheets—they don’t look customers in the eye. Every dollar spent here supports local families, not shareholders.”Prestige actively supports community programs, youth sports teams, and local charities. The business also partners with nonprofits focused on autism awareness and veterans’ support, reflecting its belief that giving back is part of doing good business.Since its founding, Prestige Auto Spa NJ has redefined what a car wash can be. Customers enjoy a full-service experience handled by trained professionals who care about every detail. Each vehicle receives a pre-wash power rinse, advanced cleaning treatments, and a hand-dry finish using soft polishing cloths to protect the paint. While customers relax in a modern lounge, a team of over 18 staff members ensures each car leaves spotless inside and out.Prestige also offers a range of specialty services, including ceramic coating for long-term paint protection, comprehensive detailing packages, window tinting, brake caliper painting, oil changes, battery replacement, headlight restoration, and fleet accounts for business vehicles.“Our philosophy is simple—quality over quantity,” said Kovatch. “We want every customer to know their car received the best possible care. Pride in our work is who we are.”As Prestige Auto Spa NJ marks four years in business, the company remains focused on continuous improvement. Plans are underway to upgrade equipment, expand membership offerings, and provide additional staff training. Future growth will include exploring new markets while maintaining the same family-oriented, community-first values that define the brand.“We’ve grown fast, but we’ll never grow away from our roots,” said Kovatch. “Prestige will always stand for family, community, and quality. That’s the foundation that got us here, and it’s what will carry us forward.”Founded in October 2021, Prestige Auto Spa NJ is a family-owned, full-service car wash and automotive care business with locations in Toms River and Wayne, New Jersey. Prestige specializes in car washes, express oil changes, detailing, ceramic coating, tinting, brake caliper painting, tire rotation, fleet accounts, battery replacement, and headlight restoration.For more information, visit www.prestigeautospanj.com or call (732) 929-2914.

