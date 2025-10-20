Fiberhub AS chooses Amartus nBrace™ to implement its open standards-based wholesale access platform for Norway

By adopting an open standards-based approach for the wholesale access platform Fiberhub is levelling the playing field for third-party access in Norway.” — Michael Kearns

DUBLIN, IRELAND, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amartus , a provider of Open Standard B2B2X automation software solutions for wholesale and enterprise network providers, has been chosen by Fiberhub AS to implement its wholesale access platform.The platform is due to be up and running by the end of the first quarter of 2026 and will allow access buyers to trade and operate standardized access services with multiple network operators using open standards, processes and APIs in a fully automated manner.“By adopting an open standards-based approach for the wholesale access platform Fiberhub is levelling the playing field for third-party access in Norway,” said Michael Kearns, Chief Strategy Officer at Amartus. “We are excited to be working with Fiberhub AS on this groundbreaking platform.”Amartus, Fiberhub AS owner representatives and other TM Forum members have worked together over the past two years within the TM Forum Wholesale Fiber Broadband project to develop the international standard that will be implemented by the wholesale access platform.“Fiberhub AS has conducted a thorough process and competition in connection with the acquisition of the wholesale access platform. The goal has been to identify the solution that best meets our needs for functionality, user-friendliness, security and future development. The competition has been conducted in accordance with the current regulations for public procurement, and we received several qualified offers. After a comprehensive assessment of solution, price, quality and the supplier's competence, Fiberhub AS found Amartus to be the most qualified supplier.We are excited to continue the cooperation and implementation together with Amartus,” said Kristin Dahle Larsen, Chief Executive Officer at Fiberhub AS.About AmartusFounded in 2003 Amartus is a leading provider of Intelligent Network Service and NaaS automation software solutions and expertise. Amartus award-winning nBrace ™ Open Standards B2B2X Network Automation software for wholesale and enterprise B2B providers has been adopted by more than 25 global tier 1-3 providers (spanning Europe, North America, LATAM and APAC) to enable buying, selling and operation of network services with customers and suppliers. Amartus is a leading authority on MEF LSO and TM Forum Open API standards for automating inter-op across complex network supply chains and has led and contributed to the development of more than 50 standards in this area.About Fiberhub ASFounded in 2025 by regional operators in Norway. The company’s founding members are NTE Telekom AS, Lyse Fiber AS, Eidsiva Digital AS, Haugaland Kraft AS, Signal Bredbånd AS, Viken Fiber AS, Altifiber AS and Enivest AS.Fiberhub AS will develop, operate and maintain a neutral wholesale access platform to offer access buyers simple and standardized access to open fiber networks.

