Colorado Springs Housing Market Poised for a Comeback as Jason Ruedy Predicts Mortgage Rates Will Fall by 2026

The Home Loan Arranger

Jason Ruedy, The Home Loan Arranger, says lower rates will boost demand, increase listings, and make homeownership more affordable across Colorado Springs

The market has been stuck in neutral,” explains Ruedy. “High mortgage rates and economic uncertainty have caused many homeowners to delay selling” — Jason Ruedy

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jason Ruedy, also known as The Home Loan Arranger and ranked among the top 1% of loan originators nationwide, is once again making headlines with a bold prediction for the future of the U.S. housing market. With more than two decades of experience in the mortgage and refinance industry, Ruedy anticipates that mortgage interest rates will begin to decline by spring 2026 — a shift that could reignite the Colorado Springs housing market, boost homebuyer demand, and bring much-needed relief to both buyers and sellers across Southern Colorado.📉 A Housing Market Ready for a ReboundAccording to Ruedy, the Colorado Springs real estate market — like many across the country — has faced persistent challenges in recent months, including stagnant home prices, a slowdown in home sales, and a buildup of listing inventory. Many potential sellers are hesitant to list their homes amid uncertainty surrounding Federal Reserve interest rate policies, while would-be buyers are waiting on the sidelines for more favorable conditions.“The market has been stuck in neutral,” explains Ruedy. “High mortgage rates and economic uncertainty have caused many homeowners to delay selling, worried they won’t get the return they want. But that’s about to change.”📈 Why 2026 Could Be a Turning Point for Colorado SpringsRuedy predicts that with Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s term ending in 2026, a shift in monetary policy is likely — one that could usher in lower mortgage rates and restore momentum to the housing and refinance markets. He believes rate cuts will stimulate demand, encouraging more first-time homebuyers in Colorado Springs to enter the market while motivating current homeowners to refinance their mortgages or tap into their home equity with a cash-out refinance.“Lower mortgage rates mean more affordability, more listings, and more movement,” says Ruedy. “We could see inventory loosen, bidding activity increase, and homeowners finally feel confident selling. It will also create opportunities for many buyers who have been priced out of the market.”🏡 Expert Insight from a Trusted Colorado Springs Mortgage AdvisorWith over 30 years of experience and thousands of successful closings, Jason Ruedy has earned a reputation as one of Colorado’s most trusted mortgage professionals. Through The Home Loan Arranger, he has helped countless Colorado Springs homeowners secure financing, refinance to lower monthly payments, and consolidate high-interest debt using the equity in their homes.Ruedy’s proven track record of accurately forecasting housing market trends and predicting mortgage rate movements makes his 2026 outlook especially valuable. His prediction offers optimism not just for homeowners and sellers, but also for real estate agents, investors, and first-time buyers looking to take advantage of the next market cycle.🌟 A Window of Opportunity for Colorado Springs Homeowners“Spring 2026 could mark the beginning of a new chapter for the Colorado Springs housing market,” Ruedy says. “Lower interest rates will empower more people to buy, refinance, and build wealth through homeownership. Those who prepare now will be best positioned to benefit when the market accelerates.”About Jason M. Ruedy – The Home Loan ArrangerJason Ruedy is a nationally recognized mortgage expert and President of The Home Loan Arranger, a leading mortgage company serving Colorado Springs and the Front Range. Ranked among the top 1% of loan originators in the nation, Ruedy specializes in mortgage refinancing , cash-out refinance loans, debt consolidation strategies, FHA and VA loans, and customized mortgage solutions designed to help homeowners achieve financial freedom.For more information about mortgage refinancing in Colorado Springs, debt consolidation solutions , or housing market insights, visit www.thehomeloanarranger.com or contact Jason Ruedy directly.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.