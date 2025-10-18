Benjamin Moore’s 2026 Color of the Year Captures Denver’s Bold New Design Era

DAECO PAINTING Benjamin Moore’s 2026 Color of the Year: Silhouette AF‑655

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DAECO Painting Presents Benjamin Moore’s 2026 Color of the Year: Silhouette AF‑655 — Capturing Denver’s Bold New Era in Interior DesignDenver, CO – October 2025 – DAECO Painting, Denver’s premier expert in residential painting and color consultation, proudly announces Benjamin Moore’s 2026 Color of the Year: Silhouette AF‑655. This sophisticated espresso brown with soft charcoal-violet undertones is setting a new standard in Denver’s evolving interior design landscape, reflecting a shift toward warm, crafted, and layered aesthetics favored by local designers.Don Sanchez, owner of DAECO Painting, states, “Silhouette is more than just a color — it’s a design statement that perfectly complements Denver’s rich architectural styles, from the modern mountain homes of Evergreen to the refined urban lofts of Cherry Creek. Our team is honored to bring this luxurious and dynamic hue to life with precise craftsmanship, helping homeowners capture the essence of Denver’s inviting yet bold personality.”Silhouette’s versatility shines in Denver’s 2026 design trends that embrace warmth, tactile textures, and natural materials. Its ability to harmonize with rich wood tones, handmade artisan details, and nature-inspired palettes—such as terracotta Southwest Pottery and calming Raindance green—makes it a must-have for those seeking timeless yet personal interiors.DAECO Painting’s painting specialists deliver flawless application that maximizes Silhouette’s depth and adaptability to Denver’s unique mountain light, whether coating statement walls, cabinetry, or striking front doors—an increasingly sought-after trend in neighborhoods like Capitol Hill and Greenwood Village.For Denver homeowners eager to experience Benjamin Moore’s curated 2026 palette and elevate their interiors with expert color guidance, visit DAECO Painting’s dedicated feature here: Benjamin Moore’s 2026 Color of the Year: Silhouette AF‑655About DAECO PaintingWith a reputation built on precision, expertise, and personalized service, DAECO Painting transforms homes across Denver and surrounding Colorado communities, delivering high-quality, detailed residential painting and trusted color consultation.Contact:DAECO PaintingPhone: (303) 999-8864Website: daecopainting.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.