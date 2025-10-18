DHS News Release: FEDERAL SNAP WORK REQUIREMENT CHANGES TO BEGIN – Department of Human Services Offers Guidance and Resources

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

FEDERAL SNAP WORK REQUIREMENT CHANGES TO BEGIN

Department of Human Services Offers Guidance and Resources

For Immediate Release

October 17, 2025

HONOLULU — The Hawai‘i Department of Human Services (DHS) is mobilizing to support communities ahead of new federal work requirements for SNAP recipients, effective November 1, 2025. These requirements stem from a federal law passed this year and are not a state-initiated measure. DHS affirms its commitment to helping impacted individuals understand, adapt and maintain access to vital food assistance.

The revised federal rules will now subject the following groups to work or training requirements:

Adults ages 55 to 64

Adult household members with a dependent child aged 14 or older

Veterans

People experiencing homelessness

Youth ages 18 to 24 transitioning from foster care

Under the new federal law, those affected must complete an average of 80 hours per month (20 hours per week) in qualifying work or training activity. Acceptable activities include paid or self-employment, volunteer service with a government or nonprofit organization, or participation in job training programs such as SNAP Employment and Training, or services at American Job Centers.

“These are significant federal changes that will impact many individuals and families in Hawai‘i,” said Hawai‘i Department of Human Services Director Ryan Yamane. “Our commitment is to provide clear information and supportive resources, so that every household feels informed and supported through this transition.”

DHS reminds SNAP participants to carefully review any notices sent by the department, as some may require action to maintain benefits. To assist residents, DHS has published Frequently Asked Questions and resource guides on food assistance and training, as well as community support. Click here to view the FAQs.

A number of other food-related resources are available for households needing

assistance. Households may contact the following resources for food assistance:

DA BUX

The DA BUX access card provides SNAP recipients with 50% discounts on select locally grown produce at grocery stores and participating food hubs.

WIC

WIC (Women, Infants and Children program) provides healthy food at no cost to pregnant individuals, new moms, infants and kids under 5 who are struggling to afford food. Dads, grandparents and other caregivers can apply for WIC for children in their care. Working families and non-U.S. citizens can qualify, as well.

Free and Reduced-Price School Meals

The free- and reduced-price school meals program provides nutritionally balanced, low-cost or free lunches to keiki each school day at public and participating charter schools at which they are enrolled.

SUN Bucks

SUN Bucks helps families with children buy groceries during the summer. SUN Bucks is generally for school-aged children in households with incomes that would qualify them for free or reduced-price school meals.

SNAP Outreach Providers

DHS contracts eight different nonprofits throughout the state to conduct outreach to households eligible for SNAP benefits and to provide assistance with referrals to food resources in the community.

Aloha United Way 2-1-1

Aloha United Way is a SNAP outreach provider that maintains a database that can provide referrals to other helpful food resources in your community.

Hawai ʻ i Foodbank

Hawaiʻi Foodbank works together with its network of food partner agencies to serve the needs of the community on Oʻahu and Kauaʻi. Oʻahu: 808-836-3600 Kauaʻi: 808-482-2224

Hawaiʻi Foodbank works together with its network of food partner agencies to serve the needs of the community on Oʻahu and Kauaʻi.

Hawaii Island Food Basket

The Food Basket is Hawaiʻi Island's Food Bank. The website includes information on how to locate food resources, including food pantries and soup kitchens on Hawaiʻi island. Hawaiʻi Island: 808-933-6030

The Food Basket is Hawaiʻi Island’s Food Bank. The website includes information on how to locate food resources, including food pantries and soup kitchens on Hawaiʻi island.

Maui Food Bank

The mission of Maui Food Bank is to end hunger in Maui County. The Maui Food Bank distributes over 8 million pounds of food each year, including 2.3 million pounds of fresh produce.

DHS will continue to monitor evolving federal requirements and stands ready to update resources and guidance accordingly. For updates, residents are encouraged to monitor the DHS website and respond promptly to any DHS notifications. Individuals with questions may call 1-855-643-1643 and ask to speak with an Eligibility Worker.

