Speed reduction on Kuakini Highway near old Mamalahoa Highway and Kamehameha III Road

Posted on Oct 17, 2025

KONA, Hawaiʻi – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) announces the planned reduction of the speed limit on Kuakini Highway (Route 11) between mile markers 113.6 and 117.1 in Kona.

The current speed limit is 55 mph, which will be reduced to 45 mph. The speed limit signs will be changed 30 days from the issuance of this news release. The new speed limit of 45 mph will be effective when sign installations are complete. The reduced speed limit will be in effect for both travel directions, which is in between Old Mamalahoa Highway and Kamehameha III Road.

The purpose of the speed reduction is to provide a manageable, safe and consistent speed limit for this section of Hawaiʻi Belt Road (Route 11). Along this segment of the roadway are gathering places for the community and children such as the Harold H. Higashihara Park and Kamakana Playground, along with a church and a scenic point.

HDOT actively manages speed to improve safety on state roads by using speed limit signs, right-sizing the roadways, installing roundabouts and raised pedestrian crosswalks, where appropriate. Implementing speed management and traffic-calming devices can reduce serious traffic injuries and fatalities while ensuring an efficient system.

