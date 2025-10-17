CIFAL Merida Promotes Education for the Early Detection of Breast Cancer

17 October 2025, Merida, Mexico – As part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the International Training Centre for Authorities and Leaders in Merida (CIFAL Merida), an affiliated training centre of UNITAR, in coordination with the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS), hosted a workshop entitled “Education for the Early Detection of Breast Cancer”. The initiative aimed to encourage self-examination and promote timely health care among airport employees and service providers.

The session took place in the airport’s multipurpose hall and was led by specialists from the IMSS Breast Cancer Detection and Diagnostic Unit. The team was headed by Dr Gregorio Gaona Castañeda and Public Health Nurse Specialist Ms Juanita Matilde Medina Azcorra, under the direction of Dr Jose Alberto Vivar Mundo.

Participants included representatives from airlines, service providers, and airport authorities. The speakers presented up-to-date information on the incidence of breast cancer in Mexico and Yucatan, highlighting that, according to data from INEGI, around 22 women die every day from this disease nationwide. In Yucatan alone, 349 new cases were reported in 2024, representing an increase compared with the previous year.