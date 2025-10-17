Submit Release
Past Lies to Officials May Be Enough to Deny Asylum Request

The Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held yesterday that evidence of past lies to immigration authorities can support an adverse credibility finding as to a claim of persecution even if the deception is unrelated to the petitioner’s testimony outlining why he is seeking relief from removal.

