Past Lies to Officials May Be Enough to Deny Asylum Request

The Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held yesterday that evidence of past lies to immigration authorities can support an adverse credibility finding as to a claim of persecution even if the deception is unrelated to the petitioner’s testimony outlining why he is seeking relief from removal.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.