TerraFirma Named in 2025 Top Workplaces in Oregon & Southwest Washington

TerraFirma earned the distinction based on anonymous employee feedback, highlighting the foundation repair company's exceptional culture and team commitment.

ROSEBURG, OR, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- We are honored to report that TerraFirma Foundation Systems has been officially named one of the 2025 Top Workplaces list for Oregon and Southwest Washington , as recognized by The Oregonian / OregonLive. This is especially meaningful because it’s grounded in the actual words of our very own people our employees who reviewed our workplace culture, leadership, communication, and opportunities for growth through an anonymous survey.Years have passed, and one has been the guiding principle for TerraFirma: establishing strong foundations inside is just as important as constructing strong foundations for a house. That has been proven through our award history. In 2017, we were named one of The Oregonian’s Top 100 Workplaces. Oregon Business included us on the 100 Best Companies to Work for in Oregon in 2019. We earned a spot on the Top Workplaces list in 2021. Most recently, in 2024, we took home a Top Workplace Culture Excellence award , showcasing our continued commitment to the “soft infrastructure” of workplace respect, recognition, and employee well-being.So why is this 2025 award different? As always, the Top Workplaces program focuses on aggressive review of employee feedback. Instead of a bought trophy or a created list by outside marketers, this prize is heavily based on anonymous feedback given by employees about what they see openness in leadership, collaboration, individual development, equity, and the lived daily reality. Since it’s constructed on those voices, it’s incredible validation of where we are and where we still push ourselves.When considering why so many of our employees become long-term contributors, they all share a common thread: people feel that what they do here matters. They sense that what they do affects homeowners and communities. Our employees frequently mention our generous benefits and open culture, where leadership listens and invests in growth. No company is ever without flaw and we always seek to continue improving, but this recognition serves to illustrate that TerraFirma’s culture is in the right direction.We’re hugely proud of the TerraFirma team. From field crews to design offices, from support staff to regional offices, they’re all part of the values behind this award: integrity, respect, development, and mutual accountability. When things fail, we try to face them together; when things succeed, we share them as a team. It’s always been that simple: good teams create good results for customers and for each other.In receiving this 2025 award, we also look to the future with vigor. The home repair, foundation stabilization, and moisture control markets in Oregon and Washington continue to grow and mature, and our best plan for remaining ahead is to reinvest in the individuals who perform our work. As new challenges arise, challenges like changing building codes, shifting climate patterns, tighter supply chains, our adaptability, innovation, and responsiveness will depend on empowered, talented, and supported teams. This recognition is a reminder that we’re getting something right internally, and it’s a call to keep pushing further.If you ever wondered what it’s like to build a career that’s rooted and growth-oriented at the same time, then now is the best time to look for a new career at TerraFirma.We currently have several available positions across our broad range of functions, from design and engineering through field operations, administrative, sales, and customer service. We provide a benefits package intended to give back to individuals and families: competitive wages, medical, dental, and vision coverage, a 401(k) retirement plan, paid leave, and assistance for family milestones. We make an effort to make flexibility possible when life necessitates it, for emergencies, family care, or rest. And beyond that, our long-term staff frequently remark that it’s the feeling of belonging and shared purpose they most appreciate.If you seek work that matters with professional development and a culture honoring your worth, we encourage you to explore our present career opportunities on our Careers page

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.