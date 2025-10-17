Renogy and CamperKing Redefine Off-Grid Vanlife with the All-New T7 Freedom and Next-Generation Energy Technology

Renogy powers CamperKing’s new T7 Freedom with REGO smart off-grid energy, delivering comfort, control, and true independence on the road.

When we got the new T7 chassis, we wanted more than a new shell — we wanted real independence. Renogy’s smart power system makes it possible to go anywhere and stay off-grid longer.” — Spencer Grey, Founder at CamperKing

BIRMINGHAM, WEST MIDLANDS , UNITED KINGDOM, October 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renogy , a global leader in off-grid and mobile energy solutions, has teamed up with CamperKing to launch the all-new T7 Freedom, unveiled at the Motorhome & Caravan Show 2025. The T7 Freedom represents the next evolution of vanlife — completely gas-free, powered by Renogy’s REGO Smart Off-Grid Energy System, and supported by Renogy’s latest Energy IoT and ShadoweFlux™ Solar innovations.“Renogy is proud to power CamperKing, combining cutting-edge solar technology and smart battery management with CamperKing’s high-quality craftsmanship,” said Tom Li, VP of Business, Renogy Europe. “Together, we’re delivering true energy independence for the modern vanlifer.”A New Benchmark in Power and DesignThe CamperKing T7 Freedom, based on the Volkswagen Transporter T7, blends premium design with intelligent engineering. Featuring an elevating roof, the Titan Deluxe Bed, and a full electric kitchen with induction cooking and a 240V microwave, the T7 Freedom operates entirely without gas — a first for CamperKing.At the heart of this innovation lies the Renogy REGO Smart Off-Grid Energy System, delivering home-level comfort and complete autonomy for life on the road.Powered by Renogy REGO Smart Off-Grid EnergyThe T7 Freedom features a fully integrated Renogy REGO system, enabling users to power appliances, lights, and heating systems off-grid for weeks.Core components include:● ShadowFlux Solar Panels (120W / 200W) – Maintain up to 65% output under partial shading, ideal for the UK’s variable conditions.● 12V Smart LiFePO₄ Batteries (300Ah / 500Ah options) – Designed for under-seat installation with high energy density and internal build BMS protections.● REGO 3kW Inverter Charger – Supports household-grade appliances, including induction hobs and air fryers.● Renogy One Vision 7” Touchscreen & App – Provides centralized monitoring, control, and automation for a true “smart home on wheels.”Customers can select modular configurations ranging from a single 300Ah setup to an all-in 1000Ah “Pro System” capable of powering a four-bedroom home — or an entire camper for 24 days off-grid.Smart, Seamless, and SustainableWith Renogy REGO, users can connect lighting, pumps, and appliances directly into a unified ecosystem managed via Renogy ONE Core and Vision touchscreen or Renogy app — turning any camper into a fully automated smart home. The integrated diagnostic system even alerts users to fuses or components that need attention, making the entire setup intuitive for both DIY builders and manufacturers.CamperKing’s Spencer Grey, who led development of the T7 Freedom, explained the vision:“When we got the new T7 chassis, we didn’t just want a new shell — we wanted new thinking. Our goal was true independence: to give customers the freedom to go anywhere, stay longer, and not think about power. Renogy’s system made that possible.”Visit the T7 Freedom at the Motorhome & Caravan Show 2025Show visitors can explore the CamperKing T7 Freedom and Renogy’s latest technologies live at the Birmingham NEC through October 20. The Renogy team is on-site to demonstrate the solid-state batteries, REGO system, and ShadowFlux solar panels — with exclusive show offers and first access to pre-orders launching globally on October 20, 2025.About RenogyFounded in 2010, Renogy is a global leader in off-grid and mobile energy solutions, empowering millions worldwide to live independently and sustainably. With its UK support center based in Birmingham, Renogy provides local service, technical training, and custom energy systems for campervans, RVs, and off-grid living. Learn more at uk.renogy.comAbout CamperKingCamperKing is one of the UK’s leading campervan manufacturers, known for its innovation, craftsmanship, and customer service. The new T7 Freedom is now available to order, offering customizable, gas-free, off-grid-ready campervans through CamperKing’s nationwide dealer network.Explore more at www.camperking.co.uk

