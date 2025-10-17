ACE Fire Protection Strengthens Class K Compliance For Restaurants With Expanded Fire Extinguisher Service NYC

ACE Fire Protection expands its NYC program to help restaurants strengthen Class K fire extinguisher compliance through inspections, training, and maintenance.

Our goal is to make Class K compliance straightforward for every kitchen in New York City. We’re focused on providing the right tools, inspections, and guidance to keep operations protected.” — Owner

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ACE Fire Protection today announced an expanded program to help New York City restaurants and commercial kitchens achieve Class K readiness as part of a broader effort to reduce cooking-related fire risk and meet evolving compliance expectations. The initiative centers on streamlined inspections, proper Class K placement, tagged documentation, and ongoing maintenance—alongside training for kitchen teams—delivered through ACE’s established fire extinguisher service in NYC.Restaurants and commercial kitchens in New York City seeking clear, documented compliance for Class K coverage can request a site survey or rapid inspection window through ACE’s fire extinguisher service NYC program. To schedule service or request a quote, visit https://acefireextinguishers.com/ or call (718) 608‑6428.Commercial cooking presents a distinct hazard profile: high-heat appliances, hot oils, and continuous service. Class K portable extinguishers, designed for cooking oils and fats, are a critical line of defense that complements hood suppression systems. The New York City Fire Code requires portable fire extinguishers appropriate to the hazard, and NFPA 10, the national standard, provides the requirements for the selection, installation, inspection, and maintenance of portable extinguishers.What the expanded program includes- Comprehensive surveys and placement plans that confirm Class K coverage based on appliance layout, hood/suppression configuration, and egress paths.- Installation and tagging of Class K units, with clear signage and documentation aligned to FDNY and NFPA 10 practices.- Recurring inspections and maintenance for portable units, including recharge, hydrostatic testing scheduling, and on‑record service histories.- Support for violation resolution, including documentation packages suitable for submission to address noted deficiencies.- Hands‑on staff training covering Class K use and basic incident response, tailored to the pace and constraints of kitchen operations.- Optional digital tracking and reminders that notify operators before inspections are due, helping avoid gaps that can lead to citations.ACE’s program is delivered by licensed and certified technicians and is aligned with FDNY expectations and nationally recognized standards. According to NFPA, cooking equipment remains a leading cause of fires in eating and drinking establishments, reinforcing the importance of ready access to Class K units and verified maintenance records.Proven qualifications and regional coverageACE Fire Protection notes its team follows FDNY, OSHA, NFPA, and NAFED guidance, with service capabilities spanning New York City’s five boroughs and the broader region. Company materials highlight the following credentials: FDNY license number 332W, FDNY W96 full‑service shop status, NAFED membership, and NFPA 10 code expertise, supporting the company’s focus on compliant, end‑to‑end service.The company’s offering includes inspection and tagging, installation, recharge and refill, internal maintenance, hydrostatic testing, assistance with violation removal, signage and cabinets, rentals, wholesale and distribution, and compliance documentation—designed to meet the needs of independent operators, multi‑unit groups, and institutional kitchens.Why Class K readiness matters nowIn busy kitchens, grease‑fed flare‑ups can escalate quickly. Class K extinguishers use agents intended for saponification on cooking media, providing targeted suppression and helping prevent re‑ignition. While many kitchens are equipped with hood suppression systems commonly evaluated to UL 300 standards, portable Class K units remain essential for first response and for addressing incidents that may occur outside the immediate hood area.About ACE Fire ProtectionACE Fire Protection is a fire maintenance, inspection, and equipment provider based at 119 Hausman St., Brooklyn, NY 11222, serving New York City, Long Island, and New Jersey. The company’s licensed and certified technicians support end‑to‑end fire extinguisher solutions—including sales, installation, inspection and tagging, recharge and refill, hydrostatic testing scheduling, assistance with violation removal, digital tracking, and insurance compliance documentation—aligned with FDNY, OSHA, NFPA, and NAFED guidance. Company information notes FDNY license number 332W, FDNY W96 full‑service shop status, NAFED membership, and NFPA 10 code expertise.

