UM, Hunan University sign student exchange agreement

MACAU, October 17 - Students and faculty members from Yuelu Academy of Hunan University made a reciprocal visit to Cheng Yu Tung College (CYTC) of the University of Macau (UM). During the visit, the two colleges signed a student exchange agreement to facilitate annual short-term exchange trips for students from both sides.

The agreement was signed by Wong Seng Fat, interim college master of CYTC, and Xiao Yongming, dean of Yuelu Academy, on behalf of their respective colleges. Wong expressed hope that the visits will encourage students from both colleges to learn from each other and grow together, thereby contributing to the development of both colleges. Xiao noted that exchange activities will help broaden students’ international perspectives, promote cultural exchange, and foster the development of the two universities’ colleges, laying a solid foundation for students’ growth and future development.

Members from the two colleges engaged in in-depth discussions on college operations, management styles, and educational programmes. In addition, members from Hunan University participated in a series of workshops organised by CYTC, including a Macanese cuisine cooking class and a Portuguese folk dance workshop. They also toured the UM campus and visited the Macao Museum of Art, the Handover Gifts Museum of Macao, and the Ruins of St. Paul’s, gaining an understanding of Macao’s unique blend of Chinese and Western cultures through experiential learning.

In September 2024, UM students and faculty visited Hunan University and participated in the Confucius Worship Ceremony. The recent visit by Hunan University not only strengthened the friendship and cooperation between students from both universities, but also enabled them to learn more about the history, culture, local features, and learning styles of both places.