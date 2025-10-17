CORRECTED: First Comprehensive Heart Failure Center certified outside the U.S.

American Heart Association International Heart Failure Certification logo

Recognition of National Institute of Cardiology Ignacio Chávez reflects American Heart Association’s commitment to care for people with heart failure everywhere

This milestone reflects a shared commitment to high-quality care for heart failure patients worldwide.” — DP Suresh, M.D., volunteer co-chair of AHA's International Committee

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- National Institute of Cardiology Ignacio Chávez, a teaching hospital and research center in Mexico City, is the first organization outside of the United States to meet the American Heart Association’s criteria for Comprehensive Heart Failure Center Certification , cementing the certification as a critical element in a global effort to create a system of health care that saves more lives.Approximate 750,000 people in Mexico are living with heart failure (HF), which prevents the body from getting enough of the oxygen-rich blood it needs to work properly. And as the population ages, HF in Mexico is on the rise.While there is no cure for HF, many people with this condition can live full, enjoyable lives and disease progression can be slowed with the right treatment. Research shows that outcomes for patients with HF improve when health care professionals and hospitals provide guideline-directed medical therapies.“This milestone reflects a shared commitment to high-quality care for heart failure patients worldwide,” said DP Suresh, M.D., volunteer co-chair of the American Heart Association’s International Committee and executive medical director of the Florence Wormald Heart and Vascular Institute at St. Elizabeth Healthcare in Cincinnati. “By meeting the rigorous standards for Comprehensive Heart Failure Center Certification, Instituto Nacional de Cardiología Ignacio Chávez is helping set the global bar for evidence-based, patient-centered care to optimize heart failure treatment and reduce readmissions”The American Heart Association, devoted to changing the future to a world of healthier lives for all, launched this hospital-based, continuous quality improvement program earlier this year in 13 countries, bringing the gold standard in HF care to communities outside the U.S. for the first time.“We are honored to be the first organization outside the U.S. to meet the American Heart Association’s heart failure certification criteria,” said Alexandra Arias, M.D., head of the coronary care unit and emergency department at Ignacio Chávez and president of the Mexican Society of Cardiology. “This certification validates the dedication of our clinicians and staff to advancing heart failure care for our patients and communities.”Certification standards are developed independently and overseen by mission-driven organizations and individuals with the clinical background required to focus on patient-centered quality health care, safety and value.A team of expert reviewers evaluated Instituto Nacional de Cardiología Ignacio Chávez for compliance with the Association’s Comprehensive Heart Failure Center standards and requirements, including advanced imaging and treatment capabilities, 24/7 availability of specialized treatments, participation in research, and staff and physicians with the unique education and competencies to care for complex heart failure patients. The reviewers found the hospital met or exceeded all required standards. Comprehensive Heart Failure Centers must document and demonstrate how their organization has committed to providing quality care for heart failure patients.Learn more at heart.org/HeartFailureCertification

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.