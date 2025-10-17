Prime Wealth Advisors Proudly Sponsors the 20th Annual Sun City West Pickleball Celebration

SUN CITY WEST, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Orion Willis , Founder and Owner of Prime Wealth Advisors, a leading independent financial advisory firm in Arizona, proudly announces its sponsorship of the 20th Annual Sun City West Pickleball Celebration. The milestone event, hosted by the Sun City West Pickleball Club, will take place on Saturday, October 18, 2025, featuring a day of community engagement, friendly competition, and celebration across two local venues: Liberty Courts and Beardsley Park.A Day Dedicated to Community and ConnectionThe festivities begin with a community open house from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Liberty Courts (Palm Ridge), 13800 W Deer Valley Drive, Sun City West, AZ. The morning event welcomes residents and guests to enjoy pickleball demonstrations, beginner lessons, a prize wheel, and complimentary hot dogs for the first 100 visitors.Later, members of the Sun City West Pickleball Club will gather for an evening celebration at Beardsley Park, 12755 W Beardsley Road, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. The ticketed event includes a $10 admission fee, which provides attendees with a $10 food-truck voucher. Registration for the member celebration opened on September 15 through the club.Two Decades of Pickleball ExcellenceThe Sun City West Pickleball Club has grown into one of Arizona’s most active recreational organizations, operating 26 courts across the Liberty and Sands campuses. Over the past 20 years, the club has fostered a vibrant and inclusive community built on friendship, fitness, and shared passion for America’s fastest-growing sport.Prime Wealth Advisors’ sponsorship underscores the firm’s ongoing commitment to supporting community health and engagement initiatives in the greater Sun City West area.Financial Leadership Rooted in Community Values Founded by Orion Willis in 1999, Prime Wealth Advisors has become a trusted name in retirement income planning, tax-efficient investing, and estate preservation strategies. Headquartered in Sun City West with a second office in Scottsdale, the firm provides fee-only financial advisory services to retirees, families, and business owners seeking long-term financial confidence.Sponsor Statement“Community events like this reflect the teamwork and energy we value,” Orion Willis said . “We’re proud to support the Club’s 20-year milestone.”About Prime Wealth AdvisorsPrime Wealth Advisors is an independent, fiduciary financial advisory firm specializing in retirement planning, investment management, and estate strategies. Since 1999, the firm has helped clients across Arizona achieve financial independence through transparent, personalized, and tax-efficient solutions.To learn more about Prime Wealth Advisors, visit https://pwa1.com/

