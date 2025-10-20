AGD Insurance Brokerage Launches Consulting Division to Expand Strategic Advisory Solutions

The firm enhances offerings to better support entrepreneurs and businesses in their growth.

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AGD Insurance Brokerage, a subsidiary of Escajeda Holdings, announces the launch of its new consulting division, expanding beyond traditional personal and commercial insurance to provide strategic, result-driven services that help businesses expand, evolve, and succeed. The expansion represents an evolution of the company’s mission to deliver insurance and end-to-end business solutions.As a woman-operated business, AGD Insurance Brokerage emphasizes collaboration, integrity, and practical solutions designed to meet each client’s unique goals. Combining risk protection with strategic consulting, the company’s approach ensures clients have the coverage, insights, and strategies to confidently run their business.“AGD Insurance Brokerage stems from the success and forward-thinking vision of Escajeda Holdings founder, Justin Escajeda,” said Kristan Kotz, President of AGD Insurance Brokerage. “We’re here to share the lessons we’ve learned as entrepreneurs and to equip other business owners with the tools and support they need to thrive. AGD Insurance is more than just a brokerage – it’s a partner for long-term success.”AGD continues to provide its full suite of insurance offerings, including personal and commercial coverage designed to protect what matters most. From property and casualty insurance to business owner policies, auto, and home coverage, AGD partners with trusted carriers to deliver flexible, affordable solutions that evolve alongside clients’ needs.The consulting division will provide clients with tailored business advisory services, including:• Strategic Growth Support• Operational Consulting• Entrepreneurial Support• Acquisition and Expansion AdvisoryWith competitive pricing and a family-oriented approach, AGD Insurance Brokerage continues to strengthen its role as a trusted partner to business owners, providing comprehensive support and strategic consulting alongside its suite of insurance options. For more information about AGD Insurance Brokerage, visit agdinsurancebrokerage.com.About AGD Insurance BrokerageAGD Insurance Brokerage, a subsidiary of Escajeda Holdings, provides comprehensive insurance and consulting services for both individuals and businesses. Services include homeowners’ insurance, auto insurance, renters’ insurance, property and casualty insurance, workers’ compensation, risk management, and safety consulting. AGD Insurance Brokerage delivers tailored solutions that help clients protect their assets and plan for growth. With competitive pricing and trusted carrier partnerships, the company is committed to helping clients achieve lasting success. For more information about AGD Insurance Brokerage, visit www.agdinsurancebrokerage.com About Escajeda HoldingsEscajeda Holdings is a growing Pittsburgh, PA-based holdings company dedicated to building a robust portfolio in the construction sector. Companies currently under the Escajeda Holdings umbrella are Escajeda Masonry & Concrete, Alex Restoration & Masonry Repairs, Three Rivers Roofing & Waterproofing, Inks Installations, J.L. Baker Roofing, Hoolahan Roofing & Remodeling, Bronson Roofing, Escajeda Property Management, and Kingswood Design. For more information, please visit www.escajedaholdings.com

