CMG Unveils Open Side Containers Designed for Easy Loading and Event Storage Solutions

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CMG Containers, a leading U.S.-based provider of modular and shipping container solutions, has announced the launch of its new Open Side Containers, developed to offer maximum accessibility and convenience for storage, transportation, and event-based applications.With side-opening doors that extend the full length of the unit, these containers allow effortless loading and unloading, making them ideal for logistics operations, construction sites, and event setups where fast access and visibility are key. The addition of this product line further expands CMG’s comprehensive container portfolio, which includes 8ft, 10ft, 20ft, 40ft, and specialty models.Simplifying Access and Storage for Modern BusinessesTraditional front-door containers can limit workflow efficiency, particularly for businesses managing large or irregularly shaped items. CMG’s Open Side Containers eliminate this challenge by allowing users to open one entire side of the unit, creating a wide, unobstructed entry point.This design innovation makes loading faster, inventory organization simpler, and space utilization more flexible, especially for events, exhibitions, or mobile retail spaces that demand frequent setup and breakdown.“These containers redefine accessibility,” said Ken Malkoç, CEO of CMG Containers. “With full side access, clients can transform a simple storage unit into a mobile showroom, event booth, or flexible workspace — all within a durable steel structure built to last.”Get a Free Quote https://www.cmgcontainers.net/open-side-containers-for-sale Key Features of CMG’s Open Side Containers• Full-Length Side Access: Large side-opening doors for effortless loading, unloading, and visibility.• Enhanced Flexibility: Ideal for storing bulky items, equipment, or event materials.• Durable Construction: Made from high-grade corten steel to resist corrosion, impact, and harsh weather.• Secure and Weatherproof: Equipped with industrial-grade locking systems and full weather seals.• Customizable Design: Available in 20ft and 40ft sizes, with modification options such as shelving, insulation, lighting, and branding.• Versatile Applications: Perfect for construction projects, festivals, exhibitions, or mobile retail setups.Redefining Versatility in Storage and Event LogisticsThe introduction of CMG’s Open Side Containers marks a new step in the company’s mission to create modular systems that combine accessibility, strength, and design flexibility. These containers are built for businesses that prioritize efficiency, visibility, and adaptability — from warehousing and logistics to event management and retail environments.By allowing side-by-side access to materials or products, the design encourages faster operations, better organization, and improved user experience on-site.“Our Open Side Containers give clients complete control over how they use their space,” added Malkoç. “It’s more than just a container — it’s a structure designed to adapt to your workflow.”Get a Free QuoteWhy Choose CMG Containers?• Over a decade of experience in modular and shipping container innovation.• A diverse inventory including 8ft, 10ft, 20ft, 40ft, and specialty containers.• Expert modification services for storage, retail, and workspace conversions.• Nationwide delivery and full support from design to deployment.CMG Containers continues to set the benchmark for durable, accessible, and customizable container solutions, combining precision engineering with a customer-first approach that supports modern businesses across all sectors.About CMG ContainersHeadquartered in Miami, Florida, CMG Containers specializes in the sale, rental, and modification of new and used shipping containers, modular offices, kiosks, and custom-built container systems. Serving commercial, industrial, and residential clients across the United States, CMG delivers sustainable, long-lasting, and innovative solutions that evolve with today’s storage and construction needs.Contact Information:Ken Malkoç📧 Email: info@cmgcontainers.com🌐 Website: www.cmgcontainers.net 📞 Tel: 877-712-8775

