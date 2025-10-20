Powering forward together: The New York Women’s Foundation Honors Five Trailblazing Women at 2025 Neighborhood Dinner

New York Women's Foundation (NYWF) Logo Brennan Gang, Stacey Cumberbatch, Ana L. Oliveira, Lorena Kourousias, Linda Goode Bryant, Luisa Navarro (Photo credits: PMC / Paul Bruinooge) Ana L. Oliviera (Photo credits: PMC / Paul Bruinooge) Ifetayo Cultural Arts Academy and Ember Charter School (Photo credits: PMC / Paul Bruinooge) viBe Theater Experience performance (Photo credits: PMC / Paul Bruinooge)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The New York Women’s Foundation hosted the 31st annual Neighborhood Dinner at Industry City in Brooklyn, celebrating bold local leadership and honoring five extraordinary women who are building stronger communities across New York City. The evening was filled with conversation, art, and stories that reflected the Foundation’s belief in people and the power of coming together.Held under the theme “Powering forward, together.” The event brought together over 300 community members, nonprofit partners, philanthropists, and civic leaders to uplift the collective strength of women changemakers and grassroots leaders working toward a more just and equitable future, starting in their own neighborhood.Since its inception in 1994, the Neighborhood Dinner has been a cherished tradition of The Foundation, recognizing the leadership, creativity, and care of women at the forefront of change. This year’s honorees reflect Brooklyn’s deep legacy of resilience and innovation.The evening opened with a panel discussion moderated by Camille Emeagwali and featuring Elizabeth Yeampierre, Executive Director of UPROSE, and Renette Bradley, Housing Justice for All.The 2025 Honorees included:Neighborhood Leadership Award• Linda Goode Bryant: Visionary leader whose Just Above Midtown and Project EATS have redefined how art, justice, and food sustain communities.• Lorena Kourousias: Executive Director of Mixteca, guiding education, healing, and empowerment programs for Latinx immigrant families.Spirit of Entrepreneurship Award• Luisa Navarro: Journalist turned entrepreneur, whose Mexico In My Pocket celebrates Mexican culture through storytelling, commerce, and community.Lifetime Achievement Award• Stacey Cumberbatch: A force in NYC public service and philanthropy, Stacey has spent over 30 years driving systems change, from the grassroots to City Hall.• Brennan Gang: At the helm of programs at the Korean American Community Foundation, Brennan elevates immigrant leadership and building a stronger national nonprofit network.“We know how important it is to invest in the solutions that transform, not the solutions that are a Band-Aid,” said Ana L. Oliveira, President and CEO of The New York Women’s Foundation. “Because courage is as contagious as fear. It is a choice which one we want to be inoculated with and share with others. I know you choose courage because you are here. We at The Foundation do too. We will continue in our relentless persistence of funding solutions that are by and for women and gender-expansive people.”The evening brought The Foundation’s mission to life, spotlighting Brooklyn-based community partners and their impact. The program included performances by youth from Ifetayo Cultural Arts Academy and viBe Theater Experience, and catering by partners of the Violence Intervention Program (VIP Mujeres). Speakers and presenters included Mary Baglivo and Danielle Moss Cox, Co-Chairs of The New York Women’s Foundation Board of Directors, as well as Helene Banks, Michelle Henry, and Elba Montalvo, Co-Chairs of the Neighborhood Dinner Steering Committee.Visit nywf.org/nd2025-reflections for more information and photos from the event.About The New York Women’s Foundation:Established in 1987, The New York Women’s Foundation is a leading voice for gender, racial, and economic justice. Based in New York City, the Foundation invests in bold, community-led solutions that advance the power and well-being of women, girls, and gender-expansive individuals. Among the largest women-led grantmaking organizations in the world, the Foundation’s influence in shaping philanthropy reverberates far beyond the five boroughs.To date, NYWF has awarded over $133 million to more than 500 organizations, supporting a vibrant ecosystem of grantees, philanthropists, advocates, and innovators committed to lasting, community-rooted change.To learn more about The New York Women's Foundation or see highlights from the event, visit www.nywf.org IG: @ nywomensfdn | F: NewYorkWomensFoundation | X / T: @nywomensfdn

