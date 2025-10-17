Jean Shafiroff hosts Reception for the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation 2025 Collaborating for a Cure Gala

SWCRF Logo Marion Waxman, Dr. Samuel Waxman, Jean Shafiroff (Photo Credit: BFA / Madeleine Thomas) NYS Assemblywoman Rebecca Seawright, Jean Shafiroff, Dr. Samuel Waxman (Photo Credit: BFA / Madeleine Thomas) Maribel Lieberman, Dennis Basso, Lucia Hwong Gordon (Photo Credit: BFA / Madeleine Thomas) Dr. Samuel Waxman, Mrs. Marion Waxman (Photo Credit: BFA / Madeleine Thomas)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Philanthropist, author and Television host Jean Shafiroff hosted a reception at her New York home to honor the upcoming 28th Collaborating for a Cure event benefitting the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation (SWCRF) ) on Wednesday, October 22nd, 2025. The event will be a celebration of scientific breakthroughs, will serve as the official announcement of the launch of the new Samuel Waxman Institute for Aging & Cancer and will honor Jean Shafiroff, Robert Wiener and Jeffrey Settleman PhD.The private event brought together numerous supporters and friends of both Jean and the Foundation to toast the organization’s nearly 50-year commitment to funding crucial research that has facilitated many important discoveries to prevent and better treat cancer.Dr. Samuel Waxman and Jean Shafiroff received citations from NYS Assemblywoman Rebecca Seawright for their devotion to critical medical research and philanthropy.Notable attendees included: Jean Shafiroff, Martin Shafiroff, Dr. Samuel Waxman, Marion Waxman, Hunt Slonem, Rebecca Seawright, Candace Bushnell, Ramona Singer, Maribel Lieberman, Montgomery Frazier, Joseph Hernandez, Dennis Basso, Lucia Hwong-Gordon Consuelo Vanderbilt-Costin, Leesa Rowland, David Hochberg, Geoffrey Banks, Shannon LePie, Gail Worth, and Bill MCuddy.About Jean Shafiroff:Jean Shafiroff is a philanthropist, humanitarian, TV host, writer, and the author of the book "Successful Philanthropy: How to Make a Life By What You Give". Jean works extensively as a volunteer fundraiser and leader in the philanthropic world. She serves on the boards of 8 charitable organizations and each year chairs upwards of eight to ten different charity galas. She also hosts and underwrites many large parties in her homes for different non-profits. Among the many causes she champions are those involved in women’s rights, rights of underserved populations, health care, and animal welfare. In addition to hosting her own TV show, entitled Successful Philanthropy, Jean Shafiroff often appears on TV shows, podcasts and then in the press about her fashion and philanthropy. She is an international leader who strives to motivate people of all ages and backgrounds to get involved in the philanthropic process.Jean Shafiroff serves on the boards of the French Heritage Society, Southampton Hospital Foundation, NYC Mission Society, Couture Council of the Museum at FIT, New York Women's Foundation, Casita Maria, Global Strays, and Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation Honorary Board. In addition, she is a member of the Advisory Board of the Historical Society of Palm Beach County. A Catholic, Jean served on the board of the Jewish Board for 28 years and now is one of their honorary trustees. Jean Shafiroff has been honored numerous times by a variety of charitable organizations for her work and is regarded Jean as being among the leading ladies of philanthropy.For more information, please visit www.jeanshafiroff.com IG: @JeanShafiroff @JeanShafiroffAtWork | F: Jean-Shafiroff-Style-Philanthropy | X/T: @JeanShafiroffAbout the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation (SWCRF):The Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation is an international organization dedicated to curing and preventing cancer. The Foundation is a pioneer in cancer research, and its mission is to eradicate cancer by funding cutting-edge research that identifies and corrects abnormal gene function that causes cancer and develops minimally toxic treatments for patients. Through the Foundation’s collaborative group of world-class scientists, the Institute Without Walls, investigators share information and tools to speed the pace of cancer research. Since its inception in 1976, the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation has awarded more than $120 million to support the work of more than 200 researchers across the globe.For more information, visit www.waxmancancer.org IG: @waxmancancer | F: WaxmanCancer | X / T: @waxmancancer

