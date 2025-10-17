Cheers to Art! Thomas J. Henry Toasts Round Rock Oktoberfest

Thomas J Henry Logo

Attorney and Philanthropist Joins Artists and Brewers for Central Texas’ Most Creative Festival

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Round Rock Arts Fest & Oktoberfest painted the town in color and celebration this weekend as thousands gathered at Centennial Plaza for a three-day festival of art, music, and community sponsored by Thomas J. Henry, the billion-dollar attorney and philanthropist whose support helped power one of Central Texas’ most anticipated cultural events.Hosted by the City of Round Rock Arts & Culture Department, the festival blended the spirit of a traditional German Oktoberfest with a vibrant showcase of local artistry and live entertainment. From chalk murals and art installations to artisan vendors and food trucks, the event brought together families, artists, and visitors from across the region for an immersive creative experience.Adding a lively twist, the Bluebonnet Beer Company hosted an authentic Oktoberfest celebration throughout the weekend, complete with local brews, live bands, and festive flair, making the event both a cultural and culinary highlight for attendees.“As a longtime supporter of arts, local culture, and opportunities that bring communities together, I’m delighted to back Round Rock Arts Fest,” said Thomas J. Henry. “There’s something special about events that allow people of all ages to experience creativity firsthand. I’m honored to contribute to an event that celebrates our artists and our community.”Festivalgoers also enjoyed interactive experiences at the Thomas J. Henry booth, where attendees received complimentary branded gifts and learned more about the firm’s outreach and community initiatives. The sponsorship reflects Henry’s ongoing commitment to empowering creativity, supporting cultural engagement, and strengthening community ties across Texas.Admission to the event was free, offering a weekend of accessible art and celebration for all ages.About Thomas J. Henry:Thomas J. Henry Law, PLLC is one of the nation’s leading personal injury firms. Since 1993, the firm has fought to secure justice and compensation for individuals who have lost loved ones due to the negligence of others and to prevent similar instances of wrongful death from occurring again.Over that time, Thomas J. Henry and his firm have received numerous awards and recognitions, including Attorney of the Year by Top 100 Lawyers (Top 100 Registry, Inc.) for Outstanding Achievement in Personal Injury and Mass Tort. He was also named a Top 10 Trucking Trial Lawyer by The National Trial Lawyers and a Legal Superstar of 2022 by Newsweek.com.Outside of the courtroom, the firm is known for its many philanthropic endeavors and generous contributions to local and global communities. The firm has an active philanthropy program that supports causes related to poverty, veterans, national disaster relief, education, animals, and the arts.For more information about Thomas J. Henry please visit thomasjhenrylaw.com.IG: @tjhlaw | F: tjhlaw | X/T: @ThomasJHenryLaw

