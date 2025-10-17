Walk, Wag, Win: ARF Hamptons 2025 Stroll to the Sea Dog Walk Raises Funds for Local Pets

ARF Hamptons 50 Years Logo Start Line for the 2025 ARF Hamptons Stroll to the Sea (Photo credit: Lisa Tamburini) Ellen and Chuck Scarborough and Lisa McCarthy (Photo credit: Lisa Tamburini) Dylan Lauren, Paul Arrouet, Cooper Blue, Kingsley Rainbow with Leelah (Photo credit: Lisa Tamburini) Atmosphere (Photo credit: Mark Kopko Photography)

Community and canines come together for a cause at East Hampton’s Mulford Farm

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons (ARF Hamptons) 32nd Annual Stroll to the Sea Dog Walk brought hundreds of dogs and their people together for a joyful morning in East Hampton. It was the biggest and most exciting Dog Walk yet, with more local vendors, photo opportunities at Mulford Farm and Main Beach, plus the debut of a brand-new fundraising competition with exclusive custom merchandise.The morning started with designer and entertainer Isaac Mizrahi, who brought his signature wit and warmth to the pre-walk festivities and awards presentation at Mulford Farm before the two-mile stroll to Main Beach begins. “Every dollar raised and every step walked helps give a homeless animal a second chance,” said Kim Nichols, ARF’ Executive Director. “Seeing so many people come together, with their dogs by their side, to support rescue and love in action was truly inspiring. The Stroll to the Sea is one of those special days that reminds us why ARF exists — to celebrate the incredible bond between people and animals. This year’s record-breaking success shows the strength of this community and the deep compassion that fuels our mission every day.”Notable attendees included: Isaac Mizrahi, Kim Nichols, Andy Sabin, Candy Udell, Dylan Lauren, Chuck Scarborough, Ellen Scarborough, David Hyde Pierce, Barbara Washkowitz, Zach Siegel, Andrew Yuder, Majo Prazenec, Lisa McCarthy, Amy Sullivan, Michele Backman, Dale Ellen Leff, Paulo Baia, Skyler Moran and Lindsay Berman.About ARF Hamptons:Founded in 1974, ARF Hamptons is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization providing care and sanctuary for homeless cats and dogs until loving homes can be found. ARF is a leading animal rescue and adoption center on Long Island. In addition to its rescue and adoption program, ARF operates a pet food pantry, free spay/neuter clinics for feral cats, and year-round dog training and socialization classes.For more information, to adopt, or support ARF Hamptons mission, please visit www.arfhamptons.org IG: @arfhamptons | F: ARFHamptons | X / T: @ARF_Hamptons

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.