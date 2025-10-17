CUTWORX USA to Demonstrate Neolt Factory Automation with Canon Colorado M Series at Printing United Expo 2025

Canon Colorado M with Neolt Factory at Printing United

IRVING, TX, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CUTWORX USA , the exclusive North American distribution partner for Neolt Factory , will present a fully automated wide-format production workflow at Printing United Expo 2025, featuring Neolt’s advanced finishing systems seamlessly integrated with the Canon Colorado M Series.Visitors to Booth 848 will experience a live demonstration showcasing unwinding, printing, and XY cutting—illustrating the speed, precision, and scalability of Neolt’s automation platform for roll-to-roll production.At the center of the demonstration is Neolt’s Wallpaper Cutter: XY MATIC TRIM PLUS ONLINE, part of the XY Matic Series, engineered for high-speed trimming of printed rolls with unmatched accuracy. When paired with a motorized unwinder and Canon’s UVgel print technology, this integrated workflow enables continuous, unattended production from jumbo roll to finished output.Workflow HighlightsMotorized Unwinder – Feeds standard or jumbo rolls directly into the printer for uninterrupted operation.Canon Colorado M Series – Delivers high-speed, high-quality output across a broad range of substrates.Neolt Wallpaper Cutter (XY MATIC TRIM PLUS ONLINE) – Automated XY cutting system providing precision trimming for wallpaper, signage, and display graphics.Visit CUTWORX USA at Booth 848See the full Neolt Factory automation line in action and explore tailored integration options for your production environment.

