Paints and Coatings Market to Experience Strong Growth Driven by Expanding Architecture Applications by 2031

Paints and Coatings Market, by Product Type

Expanding applications in automotive, construction, and architectural sectors are fueling the market growth.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global paints and coatings market is witnessing robust expansion, driven by the increasing demand from industries such as automotive, construction, and architecture across both developed and emerging economies.According to a report published by Allied Market Research, titled “Paints and Coatings Market by Resin (Acrylic, Alkyd, Epoxy, Polyester, Polyurethane, Vinyl, Others), by Product Type (Waterborne Coatings, Solvent-borne Coatings, Powder Coatings, Others), by Application (Architectural, Industrial, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2031,” the global paints and coatings market was valued at $175.8 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $278.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2031.The report provides an in-depth analysis of market dynamics, regional trends, competitive landscape, key investment areas, and major growth opportunities shaping the industry.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6115 Key Market Drivers:- Rising Industrial Demand: Expanding applications in automotive, construction, and architectural sectors are fueling the market growth.- Environmental and Health Concerns: Health risks associated with VOC-containing paints and coatings are restraining market expansion.- Sustainable Innovations: The development of high-solid and low-VOC paints and coatings is creating new growth avenues, enhancing the use of sustainable coatings across diverse industries.Segment Insights:-By Resin:-Acrylic Segment:- Held the largest market share in 2021, accounting for around one-third of the global revenue. Growth is attributed to the rapid expansion of the building and construction sector, where acrylic-based paints are extensively used for decorative walls, wood, and other surfaces.Alkyd Segment:- Expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.3% through 2031, driven by rising disposable incomes and the expansion of the housing and real estate sectors.By Product Type:-Waterborne Coatings:- Dominated the market in 2021 with over two-fifths share of global revenue and is expected to maintain its leadership during the forecast period. Its growth is supported by the increasing demand for eco-friendly furniture and interior applications.Solvent-borne Coatings:- Estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.2%, as these coatings are widely used for interior and exterior industrial equipment in chemical manufacturing and other heavy industries.By Application:-Architectural Segment:- Accounted for nearly three-fifths of the total market in 2021 and is projected to retain dominance, registering the fastest CAGR of 5.0% through 2031. The surge in urbanization and rising demand for commercial and residential construction drive this growth.Regional Insights:- The Asia-Pacific region led the global paints and coatings market in 2021, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the total revenue, and is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to rapid industrialization, expansion in transportation and construction industries, and continuous infrastructure development across the region.Leading Market Players:-Key players in the global paints and coatings market include:- RPM International Inc.- Asian Paints- Indigo Paints Ltd- PPG Industries, Inc.- Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd- The Sherwin-Williams Company- Akzo Nobel N.V.- Kwality Paints and Coatings Pvt. Ltd.- Kansai Paint Co., Ltd.- Axalta Coating Systems, LLCThese companies are focusing on strategic initiatives such as product innovation, acquisitions, partnerships, and geographic expansion to strengthen their market positions and enhance their product portfolios.𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/paints-and-coatings-market/purchase-options About UsAllied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.