Single-Family Smart Homes Market Set to Reach $266.24 Billion by 2029

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Single-Family Smart Homes Market Through 2025?

The market scale for single-family smart homes has seen a fast-paced growth in the recent past. A leap from $116.9 billion in 2024 to $137.17 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.3% is being forecasted. This surge during the historic period is linked to the robust economic development in emerging markets, the presence of low-interest rates, and a rise in internet accessibility.

The market size for single-family smart homes is projected to witness a swift expansion in the coming years. By 2029, it is predicted to reach $266.24 billion, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.0%. The factors contributing to this growth during the prediction period can be traced back to urbanization, the subsequent rise in IoT, and an aging population. Foreseeable key trends for this period encompass the embracement of green construction and energy-saving methods, substantial investments in voice assistant integration and security solutions, the adoption of artificial intelligence and robotics, the application of predictive analytics methods, and a focus on smart switches and displays.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Single-Family Smart Homes Market?

The rise in connected homes and the mounting adoption of smart home devices like speakers, smart kitchens, home healthcare items, lighting systems, HVAC control solutions and intelligent furniture are expected to stimulate a surge in demand for the single-family smart homes market. For example, data from Eurostat, a government agency based in Luxembourg, recorded in September 2023 that 72% of European internet users used internet-connected devices or systems, encompassing smart home appliances, security structures, and personal health monitoring gadgets in 2022. Additionally, figures showed that 64% of internet users interacted with smart home entertainment systems, internet-connected TVs, game consoles, home audio systems and smart speakers in the same year. Therefore, the global escalation in the number of connected homes and the growing proliferation of smart home appliances is projected to bolster demand for the single-family smart home market in the years to come.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Single-Family Smart Homes Market?

Major players in the Single-Family Smart Homes include:

• Lennar Corporation

• PulteGroup, Inc.

• Meritage Homes Corporation

• KB Smart Home

• TRI Pointe Group Inc.

• Shea Homes

• Metricon

• McGuyer Homebuilders, Inc.

• Porter Davis

• Henley and home automation

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Single-Family Smart Homes Market In The Globe?

Major firms active in the single-family smart homes market are putting emphasis on innovative products such as, a range of connected home products, in order to more effectively serve their current consumers. A combination of connected domestic products comprises of smart appliances and gadgets designed to work together to establish a smart home environment. These devices are typically internet-enabled and can be remotely managed through a smartphone or another gadget. For example, Resideo Technologies, a US-based corporation specializing in the manufacture and distribution of technology-oriented products and solutions for homes and buildings, unveiled the Honeywell Home T10+ Smart Thermostat Kits in April 2023. These kits represent advanced home climate control systems intended to improve indoor air quality (IAQ) and overall comfort, building on its predecessor's functionalities with advanced features for managing indoor air quality (IAQ). The latest thermostat leverages Resideo's exclusive RedLINK 3.0 technology, providing simultaneous management of humidifying, dehumidifying, and ventilating systems.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Single-Family Smart Homes Market

The single-family smart homes market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Home Monitoring And Security, Smart Lighting, Entertainment, Smart Appliances, Combination, Other Products

2) By Software and Service: Proactive, Behavioral

3) By Technology: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GSM/GPRS, RFID, Other Technologies

Subsegments:

1) By Home Monitoring And Security: Smart Cameras And Video Doorbells, Motion Sensors And Alarms, Smart Locks And Access Control Systems

2) By Smart Lighting: Smart Bulbs And Fixtures, Lighting Control Systems, Automated Lighting Schedules And Scenes

3) By Entertainment: Smart Speakers And Audio Systems, Streaming Devices And Smart TVs, Home Theater Systems

4) By Smart Appliances: Smart Refrigerators, Smart Ovens And Cooking Appliances, Smart Thermostats And HVAC Systems

5) By Combination: Integrated Smart Home Systems, Packages That Include Multiple Smart Products

6) By Other Products: Smart Blinds And Shades, Smart Irrigation Systems, Home Health Monitoring Devices

Global Single-Family Smart Homes Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, the single-family smart homes market was dominated by the Asia-Pacific region. During the forecast period, Eastern Europe is anticipated to experience the most rapid growth in this market on a global scale. The report on the single-family smart homes market includes Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

