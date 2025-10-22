Structural Steel Fabrication Market to Reach US $252.7 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Structural Steel Fabrication Market?

Recently, the structural steel fabrication market has been experiencing substantial growth. The market size is set to expand from $166.33 billion in 2024 to $179.04 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. The factors driving this growth during the historical period include the construction boom, industrialization, urbanization trends, government investment in infrastructure, and cost-effectiveness.

Anticipations are high for robust expansion in the structural steel fabrication market size in the approaching years. The market is projected to increase to $252.7 billion by 2029, having a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%. Factors such as infrastructure refurbishment, rising population, adoption of sustainable building practices, expansion of the energy sector, and technological advancements in design are contributing to the growth anticipated in the forecast period. Key trends during this period include a heightened focus on safety and quality benchmarks, the emergence of 5G technology for seamless communication and collaboration, the implementation of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR), customization and personalization of fabricated structures, and partnerships for advanced research and development in fabrication methodologies.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Structural Steel Fabrication Global Market Growth?

The expansion of the construction industry is anticipated to stimulate the structural steel fabrication market's growth. Factors such as urbanization, imminent infrastructural projects, and a rising population contribute to the growth of the construction sector. Structural steel is extensively used in the construction sector due to its attributes like durability, tensile strength, and affordability, making it perfect for the construction of skyscrapers, residential buildings, bridges, and more. For instance, the Office for National Statistics, a statistical agency based in the UK, reported in February 2024 that the total annual construction output experienced a 2.0% growth in 2023 compared to 2022, marking the third consecutive year of growth. Thus, the thriving construction industry is predicted to become a significant growth driver for the structural steel fabrication market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Structural Steel Fabrication Market?

Major players in the Structural Steel Fabrication include:

• ArcelorMittal SA

• POSCO

• Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation

• Tsingshan Holding Group

• Tata Steel Limited

• JSW Steel Limited

• Gerdau S.A.

• Sujana Group

• Mayville Engineering Company Inc.

• BTD Manufacturing Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Structural Steel Fabrication Industry?

A major trend emerging in the structural steel fabrication market is steel fabricators incorporating CNC plasma cutting machines in their production facilities for accurate metal cutting. A plasma cutter, which is used to slice a range of metal thicknesses along a multi-axis grid, is the primary component of a CNC plasma machine. This methodology surpasses hand-operated plasma cutting tools as the cutting action is computer-controlled and preset rather than manually operated. For example, Powermax45 SYNC, an efficient and versatile metal cutting solution, was launched by industrial manufacturing firm Hypertherm Associates, based in the US, in May 2024. This device, well suited to a variety of industries, enables multiple applications such as cutting, marking, and gouging. A unique single-piece cartridge used in the machine prolongs consumable life upto five times longer compared to competitors' products, leading to a significant reduction in operating costs. The Powermax45 SYNC delivers high-grade cuts and reduces operator errors due to its advanced torch communication and simple mechanized setup.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Structural Steel Fabrication Market Report?

The structural steel fabrication market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Service: Metal Welding, Machining, Metal Forming, Metal Cutting, Metal Shearing, Metal Folding, Metal Rolling, Metal Punching, Metal Stamping

2) By Product: Carbon Steel, Alloy Steel, Stainless Steel, Tool Steel

3) By End-Users: Aerospace, Automotive, Construction, Defense And Aerospace, Electronics, Energy And Power, Manufacturing, Mining, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Metal Welding: MIG Welding, TIG Welding, Stick Welding, Spot Welding

2) By Machining: CNC Machining, Manual Machining, Grinding

3) By Metal Forming: Bending, Stretch Forming, Hydroforming

4) By Metal Cutting: Laser Cutting, Plasma Cutting, Waterjet Cutting

5) By Metal Shearing: Guillotine Shearing, Power Shearing

6) By Metal Folding: Brake Press Folding, Manual Folding

7) By Metal Rolling: Plate Rolling, Section Rolling

8) By Metal Punching: Punch Press, CNC Punching

9) By Metal Stamping: Progressive Stamping, Deep Drawing Stamping

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Structural Steel Fabrication Industry?

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region dominated the market share in the structural steel fabrication industry, with a forecast for continued growth. As documented in the market report, the regions evaluated include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

