Electrical Safety and Grid Modernization Drive Surge Arrester Market Toward $2.2 Billion by 2031

⚙️ Global Surge Arrester Industry Set to Hit $2.2 Billion by 2031 Amid Rising Power Infrastructure Demand

Surge arrester market to reach $2.2 billion by 2031, fueled by expanding power infrastructure and demand for electrical protection solutions.”
— Allied Market Research
According to a recent report by Allied Market Research, the surge arrester market size was valued at $1.4 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $2.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2031. The growing demand for protection systems in the electricity transmission and distribution sectors, coupled with rising incidences of voltage surges due to weather-related disruptions and grid instability, is fueling the market’s expansion.

⚡ What Is a Surge Arrester?

A surge arrester is an electrical device designed to protect equipment from transient over-voltage surges, commonly caused by lightning strikes or switching operations. It works by safely diverting the excessive voltage to the ground while allowing the normal voltage to pass through. According to ANSI standard C62.11, these devices can repeatedly perform without failure, making them essential in safeguarding electrical networks, residential electronics, and industrial systems.

🌎 Regional Market Insights

🔹 Asia-Pacific: Fastest Growing Region

Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period, owing to:

Growing investments in power transmission and electrification projects

Rapid urbanization and industrial development in countries like India, China, and Indonesia

Government initiatives to expand electricity access in remote areas

🔹 Europe: Emerging Smart Grid Hub

Europe remains a key investment pocket for surge arresters, propelled by:

Widespread implementation of smart grid infrastructure

Growing renewable energy capacity

Increasing need for grid resilience amid weather disruptions

🚀 Key Market Drivers

Expansion of Power Infrastructure

Global efforts to modernize electrical grids and expand renewable energy installations have led to greater demand for surge protection systems.

Urbanization and Electrification

The surge arrester market is benefiting from electrification efforts in remote and rural regions, particularly in Asia-Pacific and parts of Africa.

Growth in Smart Grids

Increasing investment in smart grid technologies in Europe and North America is driving adoption of medium and high voltage surge arresters.

Protection of Sensitive Electronics

With digitalization and automation in industrial processes, the need to shield electronic devices from power fluctuations is stronger than ever.

📊 Market Segmentation Highlights

⚙️ By Material Type

Polymeric Surge Arresters dominate the market with 69.5% share in 2021. Their advantages—lightweight, weather resistance, and mechanical strength—make them the preferred choice.

These are expected to retain dominance throughout the forecast period.

⚙️ By Voltage Level

Medium voltage surge arresters held a 44.8% share in 2021, driven by their widespread use in commercial and utility power distribution networks.

Demand is also growing for low voltage arresters in residential sectors and high voltage types for substations and industrial plants.

⚙️ By End User

The industrial segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.0%, driven by industrial automation and heavy machinery dependence on uninterrupted power supply.

Residential and commercial applications also contribute significantly, especially with the rise of smart homes and sensitive consumer electronics.

🏢 Key Players in the Surge Arrester Market

Major companies operating in the global surge arrester market include:

Hitachi ABB Power Grids

Siemens Energy

General Electric

Eaton Corporation

Hubbell Inc.

CG Power and Industrial Solutions

Schneider Electric

Mitsubishi Electric

Toshiba Corporation

Meidensha Corporation

These players focus on cost reduction, innovation, and regulatory compliance to enhance market penetration.

🧾 Regulatory Insights

The surge arrester industry is not heavily regulated, but manufacturers must comply with several international standards and certifications, especially concerning:

Material safety

Voltage and power ratings

Geographic adaptation (for regions prone to high lightning activity)

Designs must also account for isolation requirements, spacing, and overcurrent protection, particularly for high-power industrial setups.

⚠️ Market Challenges

High initial costs of advanced surge protection equipment may limit adoption in price-sensitive markets.

Lack of awareness among end-users in developing economies about surge protection benefits can hinder growth.

Regulatory variations across regions may affect standardization and interoperability.

🔮 Future Outlook

The surge arrester market is poised for steady growth, bolstered by:

Increasing focus on renewable energy integration

Rising need for resilient grid infrastructure

Growing use of consumer electronics and automated industrial systems

With technological advancements and rising power protection needs, surge arresters will remain critical components of modern electrical infrastructure.

