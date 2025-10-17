Electrical Safety and Grid Modernization Drive Surge Arrester Market Toward $2.2 Billion by 2031

⚙️ Global Surge Arrester Industry Set to Hit $2.2 Billion by 2031 Amid Rising Power Infrastructure Demand

Surge arrester market to reach $2.2 billion by 2031, fueled by expanding power infrastructure and demand for electrical protection solutions.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --According to a recent report by Allied Market Research, the surge arrester market size was valued at $1.4 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $2.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2031. The growing demand for protection systems in the electricity transmission and distribution sectors, coupled with rising incidences of voltage surges due to weather-related disruptions and grid instability, is fueling the market’s expansion.Download PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6428 ⚡ What Is a Surge Arrester?A surge arrester is an electrical device designed to protect equipment from transient over-voltage surges, commonly caused by lightning strikes or switching operations. It works by safely diverting the excessive voltage to the ground while allowing the normal voltage to pass through. According to ANSI standard C62.11, these devices can repeatedly perform without failure, making them essential in safeguarding electrical networks, residential electronics, and industrial systems.🌎 Regional Market Insights🔹 Asia-Pacific: Fastest Growing RegionAsia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period, owing to:Growing investments in power transmission and electrification projects Rapid urbanization and industrial development in countries like India, China, and IndonesiaGovernment initiatives to expand electricity access in remote areas🔹 Europe: Emerging Smart Grid HubEurope remains a key investment pocket for surge arresters, propelled by:Widespread implementation of smart grid infrastructureGrowing renewable energy capacityIncreasing need for grid resilience amid weather disruptions🚀 Key Market DriversExpansion of Power InfrastructureGlobal efforts to modernize electrical grids and expand renewable energy installations have led to greater demand for surge protection systems.Urbanization and ElectrificationThe surge arrester market is benefiting from electrification efforts in remote and rural regions, particularly in Asia-Pacific and parts of Africa.Growth in Smart GridsIncreasing investment in smart grid technologies in Europe and North America is driving adoption of medium and high voltage surge arresters.Protection of Sensitive ElectronicsWith digitalization and automation in industrial processes, the need to shield electronic devices from power fluctuations is stronger than ever.Buy This Report (273 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/705666e05c0636d414b6133693d4c8a7 📊 Market Segmentation Highlights⚙️ By Material TypePolymeric Surge Arresters dominate the market with 69.5% share in 2021. Their advantages—lightweight, weather resistance, and mechanical strength—make them the preferred choice.These are expected to retain dominance throughout the forecast period.⚙️ By Voltage LevelMedium voltage surge arresters held a 44.8% share in 2021, driven by their widespread use in commercial and utility power distribution networks.Demand is also growing for low voltage arresters in residential sectors and high voltage types for substations and industrial plants.⚙️ By End UserThe industrial segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.0%, driven by industrial automation and heavy machinery dependence on uninterrupted power supply.Residential and commercial applications also contribute significantly, especially with the rise of smart homes and sensitive consumer electronics.🏢 Key Players in the Surge Arrester MarketMajor companies operating in the global surge arrester market include:Hitachi ABB Power GridsSiemens EnergyGeneral ElectricEaton CorporationHubbell Inc.CG Power and Industrial SolutionsSchneider ElectricMitsubishi ElectricToshiba CorporationMeidensha CorporationThese players focus on cost reduction, innovation, and regulatory compliance to enhance market penetration.🧾 Regulatory InsightsThe surge arrester industry is not heavily regulated, but manufacturers must comply with several international standards and certifications, especially concerning:Material safetyVoltage and power ratingsGeographic adaptation (for regions prone to high lightning activity)Designs must also account for isolation requirements, spacing, and overcurrent protection, particularly for high-power industrial setups.⚠️ Market ChallengesHigh initial costs of advanced surge protection equipment may limit adoption in price-sensitive markets.Lack of awareness among end-users in developing economies about surge protection benefits can hinder growth.Regulatory variations across regions may affect standardization and interoperability.Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A06063 🔮 Future OutlookThe surge arrester market is poised for steady growth, bolstered by:Increasing focus on renewable energy integrationRising need for resilient grid infrastructureGrowing use of consumer electronics and automated industrial systemsWith technological advancements and rising power protection needs, surge arresters will remain critical components of modern electrical infrastructure.Trending Reports in Energy and Power Industry:Surge Arrester MarketSurge Protector MarketLine Arresters MarketElectric Insulator MarketPorcelain Insulators MarketIndustrial Insulators MarketComposite Insulators MarketCeramic Insulator MarketCast Resin Dry Type Transformer MarketAluminum Bare Wire Conductor MarketThree Phase Sectionalizer MarketCapacitor Bank MarketCircuit Breakers MarketNorth America Electric Control Panel MarketHDPE Conduits MarketIndia Aluminum Bare Wire Conductor MarketTransformer Bushings MarketUtility Communications MarketUtility Poles MarketElectric Control Panel MarketAbout UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.