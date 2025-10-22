Nonresidential Green Buildings Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Nonresidential Green Buildings Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Large Will The Nonresidential Green Buildings Market Be By 2025?

Over recent years, there's been a significant expansion in the size of the nonresidential green buildings market. It's projected to increase from $1160.93 billion in 2024 to $1290.83 billion in 2025, implicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2%. Factors such as enhanced environmental consciousness and policies, improvements in energy efficiency and cost-effectiveness, corporate social responsibility (CSR), enhancement in occupant health and productivity, market distinction, and brand imaging have contributed to the historical growth.

The market for nonresidential green buildings is anticipated to experience a swift increase in size in the coming years, ballooning to $2085.56 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7%. Factors contributing to this growth during the forecast period include stringent green building regulations, worldwide goals to mitigate climate change, an increased demand for healthy work environments, financial incentives, and tax benefits, as well as changing tenant needs. Key trends predicted for the forecast period comprise measures promoting water conservation, principles of the circular economy, objectives for carbon neutrality, designs emphasizing health and wellness, and government incentives and regulations.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Nonresidential Green Buildings Market Landscape?

The growth of the nonresidential green buildings market has been positively impacted by the escalating demand for sustainable and environmentally-friendly alternatives. As per a report by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC), green buildings have the potential to curtail carbon emissions by 34% and have 25% less energy consumption than traditional buildings. For example, data from the National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS), a representative trade association for convenience and fuel retailing industries in the U.S., showed that in 2024, there was an upswing in environmental concern among consumers. Specifically, 80% of consumers showed concern about the environmental implications of their purchases, a rise from 68% in 2023, and 66% in 2022. Hence, the heightened demand for sustainable and eco-friendly alternatives is fuelling the expansion of the nonresidential green buildings market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Nonresidential Green Buildings Market?

Major players in the Nonresidential Green Buildings include:

• Turner Construction Company

• AECOM Technical Services Inc.

• Balfour Beatty Construction Inc.

• Whiting-Turner Contracting Company

• The Whiting-Turner Contracting Company

• Lendlease Americas Inc.

• Gilbane Building Company

• PCL Construction Enterprises Inc.

• Hensel Phelps Construction Co.

• DPR Construction Inc.

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Nonresidential Green Buildings Market?

Green or living roofs are becoming more prevalent in sustainable architecture. These roofs consist of a layer of soil or other growing medium and vegetation, placed over a waterproof layer on top of a building. These green roofs are typically more enduring than standard roofs, also they decrease energy expenses by providing organic insulation, they can decrease temperatures by absorbing and holding them. Furthermore, they help in minimizing the flow of stormwater, filtering pollutants and carbon dioxide out of the air, and increasing the habitats for wildlife in urbanized regions. According to studies, to lower the city's ambient temperature by 2%, about 8% of the city's roofs should be green. About 25 cities in the United States have introduced some kind of scheme to promote the use of green roofs, and in Portland, Ore., buildings in the city center over 20,000 square feet are required to have vegetation covering 100% of their roofs (except for some exemptions). As a result, the use of green roofs is an emerging trend in the nonresidential green buildings market.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Nonresidential Green Buildings Market

The nonresidential green buildings market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Interior Products, Exterior Products

2) By Component: Roofing, Insulation, Framing, Exterior Siding, Interior Finishing, Other Components

3) By Application: Office, Education, Hotels and Restaurants, Retail, Institutional/ Assembly, Healthcare, Warehouse

Subsegments:

1) By Interior Products: Sustainable Flooring, Eco-Friendly Paints And Finishes, Energy-Efficient Lighting Fixtures, Green Insulation Materials, Low-VOC (Volatile Organic Compounds) Products

2) By Exterior Products: Green Roofing Systems, Sustainable Siding Materials, Energy-Efficient Windows And Doors, Rainwater Harvesting Systems, Solar Panels And Renewable Energy Solutions

Nonresidential Green Buildings Market Regional Insights

In 2024, the nonresidential green buildings market was dominated by the Asia-Pacific region. It is anticipated that the most rapid growth in this market globally will be witnessed in Eastern Europe during the forecast period. The market report includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

