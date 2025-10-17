Ardent Tackle LLC: Launches Free Membership, Exclusive Discounts & Rewards

fishing tackle loyalty membership free fishing tackle program free fishing tackle membership free fishing reel program

Anglers get exclusive discounts, rewards points, special offers, and community access to premium freshwater tackle with the new, free Team Ardent program.

MACON, MO, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ardent Tackle LLC, a leading designer and manufacturer of premium freshwater fishing tackle, proudly announces the launch of its new Team Ardent Free Membership Program. This exciting initiative provides anglers of all experience levels exclusive access to unbeatable discounts, rewards, and a thriving community of fishing enthusiasts.Unlock Exclusive BenefitsMembers of the Team Ardent Free Membership Program can enjoy a variety of exclusive perks, including:● Exclusive Discounts: Gain access to the Promotional Staff store with special pricing on all Ardent products.● Earn Rewards: Collect points with every purchase and redeem them for additional savings.● Special Promotions: Enjoy member-only offers and early access to sales events.● Community Engagement: Connect with fellow anglers, from casual weekend fishers to professional tournament competitors, who share a passion for the sport.Why Join Team Ardent?""Joining Team Ardent has been a game-changer for me,"" said JT Kenney, Major League Fishing TV Host and Professional Angler. ""The discounts are incredible, and the community support is unmatched. It’s truly the best promotional staff program in the fishing industry.""How to JoinJoining is simple, and free. Visit ardentoutdoors.com and click on the “Join Team Ardent” link to sign up and start enjoying your exclusive benefits immediately.About Ardent Tackle LLCArdent Tackle LLC, headquartered in Macon, Missouri, is an American-owned company specializing in the design, manufacture, and marketing of high-performance freshwater fishing tackle. Dedicated to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction, Ardent continues to provide anglers with products that enhance their fishing experience and strengthen the sport’s community spirit.For more details, please visit ardentoutdoors.com.Media Contact:Ardent Tackle LLCEmail: company@ardentoutdoors.comPhone: 660-395-9200Website: https://ardentoutdoors.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.