Infrastructure Growth and Safety Regulations Propel Fire Pump Market Toward $1.1 Billion by 2032

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, the global fire pump market size was valued at $0.7 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach $1.1 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2023 to 2032. This steady growth is driven by increasing fire safety regulations, rising industrial infrastructure investments, and demand for reliable fire protection systems across commercial and industrial facilities.

🔹 By Region

Asia-Pacific – Fastest-growing market, driven by rapid urbanization in China, India, and Singapore, along with power sector expansion in Japan and South Korea.

North America – Strong demand from industrial safety standards and modernized infrastructure.

Europe & LAMEA – Increasing adoption in commercial and industrial safety systems.

A fire pump is a specially engineered pump designed to boost water pressure in fire protection systems. Connected to water sources such as municipal supplies or dedicated tanks, fire pumps ensure sufficient water pressure to reach firefighting equipment, including hoses and sprinkler systems, even when natural water pressure is inadequate.

Types of Fire Pumps

The fire pump market includes two major types of pumps:

Centrifugal Pumps – Use an impeller to increase water pressure by imparting kinetic energy.

Positive Displacement Pumps – Trap water and force it into discharge pipes, providing steady and controlled flow.

Both pump types are designed according to NFPA (National Fire Protection Association) standards to ensure reliability during emergencies.

Key Market Drivers

1. Commercial & Industrial Safety Needs

In commercial buildings, fire pumps are a crucial part of fire suppression systems. They ensure an adequate water supply to sprinklers, standpipes, and other equipment—safeguarding lives and property during fire emergencies.

2. Industrial Applications

Industrial facilities like manufacturing plants, control rooms, and storage units heavily rely on fire pumps to protect critical infrastructure. A rapid fire suppression system minimizes damage, reduces downtime, and secures economic investments.

3. Power Generation Facilities

Both traditional and renewable energy plants incorporate fire pumps to protect essential infrastructure. Fire pumps are vital for mitigating catastrophic risks in nuclear and thermal power plants while ensuring uninterrupted electricity supply.

4. Urbanization & Smart Infrastructure

The rise in urban high-rise construction across Asia-Pacific and smart city development worldwide fuels the adoption of robust fire suppression systems with advanced fire pumps.

Market Segmentation

The fire pump market is segmented into product type, power source, application, and region:

🔹 By Product Type

Horizontal Split Case – Fastest-growing segment, widely used in buildings and municipal water supplies.

Vertical Split Case

Vertical In-Line

Vertical Turbine

End Suction

Example: In June 2022, Moleaer raised $61 million to expand wastewater treatment with fire pumps, boosting demand for horizontal split case types.

🔹 By Powered Type

Diesel – Largest contributor (over one-third of the market in 2022).

Electric – Evolving with smart monitoring technology.

Gasoline

Others (Dual, Steam-driven, Hybrid) – Fastest-growing category due to redundancy and suitability for remote industrial sites.

🔹 By Application

Industrial Applications – Fastest-growing segment, including airports, railways, manufacturing plants, and healthcare facilities.

Commercial Applications – Retail, offices, and high-rise buildings.

Field Emergencies

Others

Competitive Landscape

Major players in the fire pump market include:

Grundfos Pumps Corporation

Xylem

Pentair plc

Cet Fire Pumps MFG Inc

EBARA CORPORATION

Sulzer Ltd.

Shaanxi Aerospace Power Hi-Tech Co. Ltd

Canariis Corporation

Shanghai Zhong Quan Pump Manufacturing Co. Ltd

Shanghai Liancheng (Group) Co., Ltd.

These companies focus on product launches, partnerships, and technological upgrades to expand their market share.

Key Insights from the Study

By Product Type – Horizontal split case pumps showed 5.2% CAGR growth in 2022.

By Powered Type – Diesel pumps held the largest share, accounting for more than one-third of the market.

By Application – Industrial applications contributed the highest revenue in 2022.

By Region – Asia-Pacific led the market, accounting for one-third of the global share in 2022.

Future Outlook

The fire pump market is expected to expand significantly due to stricter fire safety regulations, smart monitoring integration, and industrial safety upgrades. Demand will particularly surge in Asia-Pacific and North America, supported by ongoing construction projects, renewable energy facilities, and modernization of safety infrastructure.

