Renogy Powers the New CamperKing T7 Freedom with REGO Smart Off-Grid Energy Solutions

BIRMINGHAM, WEST MIDLANDS, UNITED KINGDOM, October 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renogy , a global leader in off-grid energy solutions, has partnered with CamperKing to power the launch of the T7 Freedom campervan at the Motorhome & Caravan Show 2025. This collaboration highlights Renogy’s commitment to providing reliable, smart energy solutions for UK vanlife enthusiasts.The CamperKing T7 Freedom, based on the Volkswagen Transporter T7, combines versatile design, modern technology, and off-grid capabilities. With an elevating roof and the Titan Deluxe Bed, a fully equipped kitchen, and smart living spaces, the T7 Freedom delivers comfort and independence for life on the road.Powered by Renogy REGO Smart Off-Grid System The T7 Freedom is equipped with a fully integrated Renogy REGO Smart Off-Grid Energy System, enabling campers to run lights, fridges, and small appliances for days without connecting to mains electricity. Key components include:● ShadowFlux Solar Panels (120W / 200W) – Efficient solar charging even in cloudy UK conditions● 12V 300Ah Smart LiFePO4 Battery – stores plenty of energy for multi-day adventures● REGO 3kW Inverter Charger – powers household-style appliances● Renogy One Smart App & Touchscreen – monitor and control energy usage anytimeFlexible options let customers tailor their setup, from a single underseat battery and panel to a dual-battery, dual-panel configuration.Smart Home on the RoadThe Renogy One system allows 12V DC appliances to connect directly, providing a smart home automation experience from the Renogy One Vision 7” touchscreen. Lighting, heating, and appliances can be controlled easily, combining convenience, efficiency, and off-grid intelligence.“Renogy is proud to power CamperKing, combining cutting-edge solar technology and smart battery management with CamperKing’s high-quality craftsmanship,” said Tom Li, VP of Business, Renogy Europe. “This partnership ensures UK vanlife enthusiasts have access to reliable, smart energy solutions for their adventures.”Visitors to the Motorhome & Caravan Show 2025 can explore the T7 Freedom in action, speak with Renogy experts, and discover tailored energy solutions for their own campervans.About RenogyFounded in 2010 with its headquarters in the United States, Renogy is a global leader in off-grid and mobile energy solutions, empowering millions worldwide to live independently and sustainably. In the UK, Renogy operates a support center in Birmingham, providing reliable energy solutions for RVs, campervans, vans, and off-grid homes. From high-efficiency solar panels and lithium batteries to smart power management systems, Renogy delivers scalable power and local support, helping UK customers enjoy off-grid adventures with confidence.About CamperKingCamperKing is a UK-based campervan manufacturer with a strong track record in sales, aftersales, and customer support. The T7 Freedom is now open for order, offering adventure-ready conversions that combine comfort, practicality, and off-grid capability. Customers can explore flexible options, customise their van, and enjoy full support through CamperKing’s dealer and service network. Visit CamperKing’s website to learn more and order your T7 Freedom today.

