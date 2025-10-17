Joe Bonamassa Shares Six New Songs From Highly Anticipated B.B. King’s Blues Summit 100 Album

Photo credit TT News Agency - Alamy

Featuring Special Guests Gary Clark Jr., Pat Monahan of Train, Keb’ Mo’, Joanne Shaw Taylor, Paul Rodgers & Aloe Blacc

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following the powerful launch of B.B. King’s Blues Summit 100 last month – to celebrate B.B. King’s 100th birthday – Joe Bonamassa returns today with the next six songs [Vol. II] of the landmark tribute project. Out now via KTBA Records, the new release adds six standout tracks to the growing collection, with performances that span generations and genres, all rooted in a shared reverence for the King of the Blues. The full 32-track album will be released on February 6th, 2026, in digital, double CD, and triple vinyl formats. Listen to the Next Six New Tracks. [Vol. II] Out Now via KTBA Records HERE Pre-Order Available Now.At the heart of Vol. II is “Chains And Things,” featuring Gary Clark Jr. “I reached out to Gary early in the planning and threw out this tune and he immediately said it was his favorite (especially the Live in Japan version),” says Josh Smith, Co-Producer. “He killed this track. You can tell how much the song means to him in his performance vocally, and the guitar playing is a perfect balance of homage to B.B. while staying true to his unique style. Again, the subject matter of this song demands a certain gravitas, and he brought it in spades!!!”Another unexpected gem comes with “Think It Over” featuring Train’s Pat Monahan and guitarist Chris Buck. “When I added this song to the list we knew it would be a good choice as a curveball for some of the more rock or pop artists we hoped to include,” Smith explains. “When Pat’s name came up it seemed the perfect fit, and it really worked out that way. This was always one of my favorite under the radar B.B. songs and Pat killed it. Chris Buck added a guitar solo—he’s one of the top young players on the scene today. Together they turned this into a standout.”“I can’t sound like B.B. King. So, I had no choice but to just be me on that, on Think It Over,” says Monahan. “You know, blues is part of rock and roll, and rock is what I came up with. And blues was probably the most influential part of it. Like, I grew up a big LED Zeppelin fan. All they cared about was blues. And so, I kind of approached it, maybe like Robert Plant would have, tried to sing a B.B. King song instead of try to be like B.B., just be what I know how to be like.”Joe Bonamassa and Josh Smith’s longtime friend Keb’ Mo’ brings warmth and depth to “I’ll Survive.” “I had Keb’ Mo' marked for this song right from my initial wish list,” says Smith. “I’ve always loved this song and I just felt he would really own it. He did more than that. It’s a perfect pairing. I’ve known Keb' since I was 14 years old, and he is truly one of the kindest and most genuine people I’ve ever met. It’s an honor to call him a friend and to have him included. He’s one of the most important blues artists of the last 30 years.”“I met B.B. King in probably 1972 or ‘73, while out on the road with Papa John Creach,” Keb' Mo’ reflects. “Did a show with B.B. King and the Average White Band. That’s when I met him, but I’ve been listening to B.B. King my whole life.”Joanne Shaw Taylor delivers one of the most fun and vibrant moments on the record with “Bad Case of Love.” “Joanne chose this one,” Smith shares. “It’s one of the most fun songs in B.B.’s catalog. She did an amazing job of bringing her thing to the track. It turned into such a vibe. The band is also killing this track!”“Not only was B.B. King one of my earliest and most important influences,” says Taylor, “He was also incredibly encouraging towards me as a youngster who was fortunate enough to open up for him on multiple occasions. I’m so thankful Joe asked me to be part of this project in honor of him and this important birthday.”Paul Rodgers lends his iconic voice to “Night Life,” a song that holds deep significance for both artists. “We had tracked Night Life to pitch to Paul and he came back to us asking for the Blues Is King version,” Smith recalls. “I loved that because it showed a true love for the original, and Blues Is King is my personal favorite B.B. live album. Paul is such a legend and to hear the amount of respect and importance he placed on this track is amazing. A true honor to have him included and his performance is amazing.”The new release closes with “So Excited” featuring Aloe Blacc, who infuses the song with soulful energy and contemporary flair. “This is one of B.B.‘s most energetic songs and we needed someone to bring that fire,” says Smith. “Aloe was the guy!! It’s so cool to hear his unique take and spin on it coming from more of a modern pop/R&B background. Also, Joe is killing the guitar solos and Jeff Babko with a killing organ solo.”B.B. King’s Blues Summit 100 launched last month, with five tracks that honored the centennial of B.B. King’s birth. That first volume featured Michael McDonald, Susan Tedeschi, Derek Trucks, Bobby Rush, George Benson, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, and D.K. Harrell, and set the tone for what would become an expansive, months-long celebration of King’s enduring influence.The idea for the project emerged when Bonamassa realized that no formal tribute had been announced for the blues legend’s 100th birthday. With the blessing of the B.B. King estate, The B.B. King Music Company, Bonamassa and co-producer Josh Smith set out to build something lasting – an intergenerational gathering of artists united by King’s spirit and sound. Each was carefully matched with material that reflected their personal connection to the man and his music.“When B.B. was alive and active, he was the blues – he was the sun which all planets rotated around,” adds Bonamassa. “You only get one shot to do this correctly. And I think we nailed it.”The full project features contributions from Buddy Guy, Shemekia Copeland, Slash, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Marcus King, Larkin Poe, Jimmie Vaughan, Warren Haynes, Dion, Train, Marc Broussard, and many others. Several of the most powerful performances come from unexpected pairings, reinforcing King’s role not just as a blues icon, but as a universal influence.The album title nods to B.B. 's Grammy-winning 1993 Blues Summit project, and the scope of Blues Summit 100 reflects that same collaborative spirit on an even grander scale. For Bonamassa, it’s both a tribute and a statement of purpose. “B.B. 's only wish was, ‘Do what you can to keep the blues alive,’” he says. “Well, hopefully this album gives a B12 shot to his legacy – and to the legacy of the blues.”New tracks will continue to arrive monthly until the full release on February 6th, 2026. For more information and to pre-order the album, visit www.jbonamassa.com B.B. King’s Blues Summit 100 - Full TracklistDisc 1:1. Paying The Cost To Be The Boss feat. Christone “Kingfish” Ingram2. Don’t Answer The Door feat. Marcus King3. To Know You Is To Love You feat. Michael McDonald, Susan Tedeschi & Derek Trucks4. Let The Good Times Roll feat. Kenny Wayne Shepherd & Noah Hunt5. Sweet Little Angel feat. Buddy Guy6. When It All Comes Down (I’ll Still Be Around) feat. Larry McCray7. When Love Comes To Town feat. Slash, Shemekia Copeland & Myles Kennedy8. The Thrill Is Gone*9. Watch Yourself feat. Jimmie Vaughan10. Why I Sing The Blues feat. Bobby Rush11. Sweet Sixteen feat. Jimmy Hall & Larry Carlton12. Don’t You Want A Man Like Me feat. Larkin Poe13. I’ll Survive feat. Keb’ Mo’14. Heartbreaker feat. Trombone Shorty & Eric Gales15. There Must Be A Better World Somewhere feat. George Benson16. Chains And Things feat. Gary Clark Jr.Disc 2:1. How Blue Can You Get feat. Warren Haynes2.. You Upset Me Baby feat. Chris Cain3. Ghetto Woman feat. Ivan Neville4. Night Life feat. Paul Rodgers5. Ain’t Nobody Home feat. Jade MacRae & Robben Ford6. Bad Case Of Love feat. Joanne Shaw Taylor7. Never Make A Move Too Soon feat. Dion8. Three O’Clock Blues feat. Marc Broussard9. Think It Over feat. Train & Chris Buck10. It’s My Own Fault feat. Kim Wilson11. Every Day I Have The Blues feat. D.K. Harrell12. Please Accept My Love feat. John Nemeth13. So Excited feat. Aloe Blacc14. When My Heart Beats Like A Hammer feat. Dannielle De Andrea15. Playin’ With My Friends16. Better Not Look Down feat. Kirk Fletcher* Special guests for this track will be announced soonABOUT JOE BONAMASSABlues-rock superstar Joe Bonamassa is one of the most celebrated performing musicians of today. As a four-time GRAMMY-nominated artist and 15x Blues Music Award Nominee (4-time winner), he achieved his 29th No.1 album on the Billboard Blues Chart with his highly acclaimed 17th studio album Breakthrough, which has been described as his most adventurous and genre-defying album to date. Only in his 40s, Bonamassa has become a living legend with an astounding multi-genre catalog. He has released more than 50 albums, including studio and live recordings, as well as collaborative albums with his adventurous side projects: Black Country Communion and Rock Candy Funk Party.A prolific writer who is always on the hunt to expand his eclectic musical horizons, Bonamassa has a limitless work ethic whether it’s in the studio, on the road, or working with other artists to spur new music. In recent years, he has produced an immense number of albums including Joanne Shaw Taylor, Marc Broussard, Larry McCray, Jimmy Hall, Robert Jon & The Wreck and others for his independent labels Journeyman Records and KTBA Records, and has also launched Journeyman LLC, a full-service artist management, record label, concert promotion, and marketing company that builds awareness for independent artists worldwide. Visit http://www.jbonamassa.com for more information.For more information, please contact Jon Bleicher at Prospect PR[jon@prospectpr.com, 973.330.1711]

