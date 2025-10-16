Southeastern Recovery Center Celebrates 95% Program Graduation Rate for Alcohol Addiction Treatment in North Carolina

Southeastern Recovery Center Logo

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Southeastern Recovery Center, a leading addiction treatment provider in North Carolina, proudly announces a remarkable 95% program graduation rate for individuals completing its alcohol addiction treatment programs. This milestone highlights the center’s commitment to effective, evidence-based care and lasting recovery outcomes.The center’s success is driven by its use of Motivational Interviewing (MI) and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), two proven approaches that help clients address both the psychological and behavioral challenges of addiction. Motivational Interviewing strengthens personal motivation for change, while CBT equips clients with practical tools to manage triggers, reshape thought patterns, and maintain sobriety over the long term.“Our 95% graduation rate demonstrates the dedication of both our clinical team and our clients,” said Jake Gorman, Co-Founder of Southeastern Recovery Center. “By combining motivational interviewing with CBT, we are able to guide individuals not only toward completing treatment but toward building meaningful, sustained recovery.”Southeastern Recovery Center offers personalized treatment plans, including individual therapy, group counseling, family support, and comprehensive aftercare programs to ensure clients are supported well beyond their time in treatment.With alcohol addiction continuing to impact communities across North Carolina, Southeastern Recovery Center remains steadfast in its mission to provide compassionate, evidence-based care that leads to lasting recovery and stronger communities.For more information about Southeastern Recovery Center and its programs, visit https://serecoverycenter.com/ or call (704) 810-1208About Southeastern Recovery CenterSoutheastern Recovery Center is a premier addiction treatment facility in North Carolina dedicated to helping individuals and families affected by substance use disorders. Through evidence-based therapies, compassionate care, and personalized treatment plans, the center empowers clients to achieve sustainable recovery and reclaim their lives.

