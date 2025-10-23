The cycle of temporary relief is exhausting. GAE is a game-changer; it targets chronic inflammation's root cause, offering a definitive, non-surgical path to long-term pain reduction.” — Dr. Yan Katsnelson, Founder of USA Pain Center

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- USA Pain Center, a leading provider of minimally invasive treatments for chronic knee pain, today issued guidance underscoring the success of its advanced, non-surgical procedure: Genicular Artery Embolization (GAE) for knee arthritis. The guidance aims to inform patients with persistent, debilitating knee pain who have not found relief through traditional measures—such as medication, physical therapy, or corticosteroid injections—that a proven, less-invasive alternative is available.

“For many patients, the cycle of temporary relief from injections or daily reliance on medication is exhausting,” said Yan Katsnelson, M.D., CEO and Founder of USA Pain Center. “GAE is a game-changer because it targets the root cause of chronic inflammation. Our goal is to shift the conversation from symptom management to providing a definitive, non-surgical path to long-term pain reduction.”

GAE is a revolutionary, image-guided procedure performed by an interventional radiologist. The goal is to safely and permanently reduce knee joint inflammation by blocking abnormal blood flow in the genicular arteries that supply the inflamed synovium (joint lining). It involves inserting a tiny catheter through a pin-sized entry point, delivering microscopic particles to stop the inflammatory blood flow. Pain and swelling are reduced because GAE is performed without an incision, preserving the knee's natural structure.

“GAE is especially beneficial for individuals with chronic knee pain due to osteoarthritis who are looking to avoid or delay knee replacement surgery,” said Jacob White, M.D., RPVI, a board-certified interventional radiologist at USA Pain Center. “This procedure offers significant pain reduction and improved function, allowing patients to regain mobility and quality of life without the risks and recovery time associated with major surgery.”

USA Pain Center encourages individuals with persistent knee arthritis pain to schedule a consultation to explore GAE as a definitive, minimally invasive treatment option. GAE offers a vital, structure-preserving alternative to regain function and improve quality of life for those seeking to avoid or significantly delay the need for a major surgical intervention such as total knee replacement.

