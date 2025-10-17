Miami Dade College Online Announces Giveaway of 50 Free Proctored Exams for 8WK2 Students

MDC Online is giving away 50 free proctored exams to students enrolled in at least one 8WK2 course starting October 20.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Miami Dade College Online (MDC Online) is excited to announce a Free Proctored Exam Giveaway for students enrolled in the upcoming 8-week 8WK2 session beginning October 20th. As part of this initiative, 50 randomly selected students taking at least one online course will have their proctored exam fees completely covered.

The giveaway underscores MDC Online’s commitment to making education accessible, affordable, and flexible for students pursuing degrees in a digital learning environment.

“Online learning gives our students the freedom to balance school, work, and life,” said Claudia Orrego, Director of MDC Online Support. “By giving away free proctored exams, we’re helping to reduce barriers that can stand in the way of academic success and reinforcing our mission to make higher education more accessible to everyone.”

Students are automatically entered into the drawing simply by registering for at least one MDC Online course in the 8WK2 session. No additional steps or applications are required.

The 50 winners will be randomly selected and will have their proctored exam fees covered by MDC Online. The 8WK2 session provides students with a fast-paced, flexible schedule that allows them to earn credits toward their degree in just eight weeks, an ideal option for those seeking a quicker path to graduation.

Don’t miss out, follow MDC Online for updates, giveaways, and more. To get started, visit online.mdc.edu/get-info.

About Miami Dade College Online

MDC Online offers students the flexibility to earn degrees and certificates from anywhere, on their schedule. With a wide variety of programs and courses taught by expert faculty, MDC Online empowers learners to pursue their educational and career aspirations while maintaining work-life balance and navigating today's economic challenges.

