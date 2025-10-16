Falls of Clyde removed from Honolulu Harbor

Main Posted on Oct 15, 2025 in Harbors News

HONOLULU — The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) and contractor Shipwright LLC have completed the ocean disposal of the vessel Falls of Clyde.

The operation began this morning at sunrise and the vessel was towed from its berth at Pier 7. The transit to the disposal site is approximately 25 miles south of Honolulu Harbor. Around noon, Shipwright notified HDOT officials that the operation was completed as planned.

The project mobilized nearly 100 O‘ahu businesses and vendors, demonstrating strong local collaboration and expertise. The operation also benefited from specialized coral salvage support provided by the Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) ‘Ānuenue Coral Nursery and Fisheries Research Center.

On Tuesday, the Friends of Falls of Clyde conducted a small send-off ceremony for the vessel ahead of the vessel’s removal from the port. HDOT continues to work with this organization to memorialize the vessel in a permanent display that will feature key artifacts including the vessel’s name board, wheel and bell. Other artifacts removed from the vessel have been transferred to the National Park Service and will be displayed at the San Francisco Maritime National Historic Park. Some of the rigging tools from Falls of Clyde will be used for the maintenance of the Balclutha, a three-masted square-rigged Scottish-built ship moored at the park.

HDOT extends it appreciation to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Coast Guard for its guidance through the regulatory process for the operation.

More photos:

Falls of Clyde removal

Pier after removal

Pier after removal

