Hunters encouraged to stay informed and be on the lookout for New World Screwworm

SANTA FE – The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish, New Mexico Department of Agriculture and New Mexico Livestock Board are encouraging hunters to help prevent the spread of New World screwworm among wildlife, livestock, pets and people.

New World screwworm (Cochliomyia hominivorax) is a foreign animal disease and poses a serious threat. The fly’s larvae infest open wounds, where they feed on living tissue. The New World screwworm (NWS) was eradicated from the United States decades ago, but recent detections in Mexico pose a risk of northward spread. At this time, it has not been detected in the United States.

As you hunt this season, please check harvested game and live animals you encounter for:

Larvae (maggots) on alive or very recently deceased animals . Unlike other maggots, NWS larvae feed on living tissue and will vacate an animal once it has died and the tissue begins to cool. Common sites are wounds or body openings like the nose or genitalia.

Maggots deep in tissue with foul odor.

In the unlikely event that you see a suspected NWS:

1. Do not eat, handle or transport the animal.

2. Take a GPS location.

3. Take pictures of the wound, larvae and/or affected animal if possible.

4. If you can, collect a sample safely. Using gloves or tweezers, place several larvae into a sealed container (small jar or plastic vial) with 70% alcohol.

5. Label with date, GPS location, species and your contact info.

6. Report and submit immediately to the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish, the New Mexico Livestock Board or the New Mexico Department of Agriculture.

Your reports are critical for early detection and rapid response. Quick action could protect wildlife and livestock across the state.

***Please remember that New World screwworms are only found on alive or very recently deceased animals. Even minor mishandling of game meat can cause non-NWS maggots to develop in muscle tissue.***

Important contacts:

New Mexico Department of Game and Fish: (888) 248-6866 or ispa@dgf.nm.gov

New Mexico Livestock Board: (505) 841-6161

New Mexico Department of Agriculture: (575) 646-9191 or the Agriculture Reporting Hotline

New Mexico State University: Visit any of the County Extension Offices