Southern California Event Planning Veteran Laura Kinniburgh Celebrates 20 Years of Creating Memorable Celebrations

Cherry Pop Events

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cherry Pop Events, a boutique wedding and event planning company known for its signature "Retro Glam with Modern Ease" style, marks two decades of transforming dream celebrations into seamless realities throughout Southern California. Founded by industry veteran Laura Kinniburgh, the company has earned recognition for combining vintage flair with modern problem-solving to deliver polished events with personality.

With over 20 years of experience in wedding and event production, Kinniburgh has built Cherry Pop Events into a trusted partner for couples, families, and corporations seeking distinctive celebrations. The company specializes in full-service wedding planning, day-of coordination, micro-weddings, milestone celebrations, corporate galas, and styled events, all delivered with what the company calls "sass and class."

"You bring the vision; we bring the clipboard, vendor list, and plans A through Z. With Cherry Pop Events, you don't just get a planner — you get a partner who's got your back every step of the way," says Kinniburgh.

Cherry Pop Events has garnered attention from major publications including Insider Weekly, Woman's Week, and SoCal Journal, which have featured the company's unique approach to event planning. As a member of the Association of Bridal Consultants (ABC), Kinniburgh maintains the highest professional standards while bringing creativity and flair to every celebration.

The company's services span from intimate backyard weddings to full-scale corporate events, with a specialty in vintage-inspired styling and décor rentals. Cherry Pop Events has also pioneered innovative initiatives like the Atomic Love Challenge, demonstrating that couples can achieve beautiful weddings with timeless style for $5,000 or less.

Client testimonials highlight the company's ability to deliver stress-free events while allowing hosts to enjoy their celebrations. The company's commitment to inclusivity ensures that all love stories and milestones are honored with equal care and creativity, making Cherry Pop Events a standout choice for Southern California event planning.

About Cherry Pop Events

Cherry Pop Events is a boutique wedding and event planning company based in Southern California, specializing in celebrations that blend retro glamour with modern ease. Founded by 20-year industry veteran Laura Kinniburgh, the company offers comprehensive planning services for weddings, social events, and corporate functions. Known for flawless execution and vintage-inspired style, Cherry Pop Events has been featured in Insider Weekly, Woman's Week, and SoCal Journal. For more information, visit https://cherrypop.events.

Contact:

Cherry Pop Events

Laura Kinniburgh, Founder

https://cherrypop.events

press@cherrypop.events

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.