Dallas & James Skincare Co. Wins Vegan Skin Care Brand of the Year Award and Announces Walmart Canada Expansion

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dallas & James Skincare Co., a woman-owned vegan skincare company, has been named Vegan Skin Care Brand of the Year at the Corporate LiveWire Global Awards 2024/25. The company has also announced its upcoming retail expansion into Walmart Canada stores in 2026.

Founded by a mother of two and named after her sons, Dallas & James Skincare Co. has gained recognition for its clean, cruelty-free formulations that feature watermelon and cloudberry as key ingredients. The brand's products are free from parabens, sulfates, phthalates, synthetic fragrance, synthetic dyes, and mineral oil.

The company's superfruit-powered skincare line harnesses antioxidant-rich watermelon for hydration and soothing benefits suitable for all skin types, including acne-prone and aging skin. The formulations also incorporate cloudberry, an arctic wild-foraged berry native to Scandinavia and other cold climates, which contains up to four times the vitamin C concentration of an orange.

In addition to the Corporate LiveWire Global Award, Dallas & James Skincare Co. has received two nominations from Ipsy for Best Serum 2025 and Best Indie Beauty Brand 2024. The brand's products have become favorites on the beauty subscription platform.

The upcoming Walmart Canada launch marks a significant milestone in the company's retail expansion strategy as it continues to grow its presence in the North American skincare market.

About Dallas & James Skincare Co.

Dallas & James Skincare Co. is a woman-owned business that creates vegan skincare products for hydrated, glowing skin. Named after the founder's two sons, the company specializes in clean, cruelty-free formulas suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin. The brand's antioxidant-rich skincare products feature a proprietary blend of watermelon and cloudberry superfruits, delivering hydration, skin barrier support, and a natural glow. Based in the United States, Dallas & James Skincare Co. products are available online and will expand to Canadian retail locations in 2026.

