Emergency at 30,000 Feet: Omaha Leader’s Medical Crisis Highlights Hidden Dangers of Sepsis

Hospitalized in Los Angeles after a sepsis infection, Ricky Smith, Empowerment Network program specialist, is in for the fight of his life.

The recovery process has been difficult. Some of the pain has been almost unbearable. I didn’t know what was going on. I had a 50/50 chance to live. That shook me. I’m not the same person anymore.” — Ricky Smith, program specialist, Empowerment Network

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What began as a routine flight to a national education conference turned into a life-threatening emergency for Ricky Smith, a program specialist with the Empowerment Network and lifelong advocate for North Omaha. Midway through the flight, Smith fell critically ill. He was later diagnosed with sepsis, a severe infection that nearly claimed his life and has altered it permanently.

Now, as Smith fights to recover from this life-threatening infection, his family, friends and the wider Omaha community are rallying to raise awareness about sepsis and support his long road to healing. A GoFundMe campaign launched on Oct. 13 to help offset the extensive costs of emergency surgeries, hospital care, travel and long-term rehabilitation.

Smith’s day-to-day work life involves leading a youth program. As a decades-long nonprofit servant leader and elected public school board member, he has impacted the lives of thousands of youth.

On Sept. 10, he boarded a flight despite feeling unwell. He lost consciousness mid-flight, prompting an emergency landing. He was rushed to intensive care with dangerously low blood pressure and no awareness of his condition.

“The recovery process has been extremely difficult,” said Smith. “Some of the pain has been almost unbearable. I didn’t know what was going on. I had a 50/50 chance to live. That shook me. I’m not the same person anymore.”

Smith underwent emergency abdominal surgery, lost part of his colon and spleen and received multiple blood transfusions. Today, he endures daily wound care, physical therapy and continues to heal from open surgical incisions.

“One of the most important things to understand about sepsis is how fast it moves,” said Dr. Jasmine Marcelin, associate professor in the UNMC Division of Infectious Diseases, in a recent interview with KMTV. “Recognizing the early warning signs — like sudden changes in body temperature, signs of infection, or confusion — can be the difference between life and death. The sooner people seek medical attention, the better their chances of survival.”

Sepsis is the body’s extreme reaction to infection and can quickly lead to tissue damage, organ failure and death. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), at least 1.7 million adults in the U.S. develop sepsis each year and nearly 350,000 die from it. Despite these numbers, awareness remains low—particularly in under-resourced communities.

“The danger of sepsis lies in how quickly a simple infection can become systemic,” said Audrey Leishman, president, Begin Again Foundation, an organization committed to raising awareness about sepsis. “If left untreated, it can spiral into organ damage and death. What many don’t realize is that sepsis doesn’t only strike the vulnerable. Those considered to be healthy people can be at risk, too, especially if diagnosis is delayed or symptoms are missed.”

For Smith, the diagnosis came too late for prevention—but it is not too late to raise awareness and save others.

This rally around Smith isn’t just about getting him back to Omaha. It’s about lifting the financial burden of a catastrophic medical emergency and empowering others to recognize and respond to the warning signs of sepsis.

“I am humbled by the support I have received,” he said. “Nothing could have prepared me for this unexpected health risk. I have a long way to go as I navigate a new normal. I appreciate the support of my loved ones and those who have been there every step of the way. I will be home soon!”

Those who want to help can do so in several ways:

-Donate: GoFundMe - Support Ricky Smith’s Medical Recovery

-Share: Help raise awareness by sharing Ricky’s story.

-Learn: Know the signs—confusion, high fever, rapid breathing or heartbeat, extreme pain or discomfort and discolored skin. Learn how to get ahead of sepsis.

Sepsis is preventable and treatable when caught early. Smith’s story is a sobering reminder that awareness saves lives.

