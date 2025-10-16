Atkins on Challenges to Non-Binding Shareholder Proposals & DE/TX Law

In a significant dinner speech on October 9, at the John L. Weinberg Center for Corporate Governance, SEC Chairman Atkins signaled the SEC’s willingness to take a step that could significantly alter the landscape for shareholder proposals submitted under Exchange Act Rule 14a-8, by allowing companies (at least, Delaware companies) to exclude precatory/non-binding shareholder proposals. In practice, the vast majority of Rule 14a-8 shareholder proposals are precatory. The speech is available here: SEC.gov | Keynote Address at the John L. Weinberg Center for Corporate Governance’s 25th Anniversary Gala

Specifically, Chairman Atkins indicated that the SEC Staff is likely to defer to a Delaware law legal opinion or a Delaware court proceeding to decide whether precatory proposals are proper under Delaware law (that is, whether shareholders have a right to introduce precatory proposals). If the determination is that they are not proper subjects under state corporate law, the proposals would be excludable from companies’ proxy statements under Rule 14a-8(i)(1). In essence, he has invited a Delaware incorporated company to initiate a challenge on this issue. We expect the speech to garner a lot of attention in the legal, financial, and governance press. We would be happy to discuss with companies key considerations related to asserting Rule 14a-8(i)(1) as a basis for excluding a shareholder proposal.

Here’s more background.