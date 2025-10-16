CSDE Shares Update on State-Led Actions in Bridgeport Public Schools - June 2025
06/25/2025
CSDE Shares Update on State-Led Actions in Bridgeport Public Schools - June 2025
The Connecticut State Department of Education (CSDE) has shared with district leadership for dissemination to the Bridgeport community the attached Bridgeport Education Update.
The update provides a transparent summary of actions taken since April by the CSDE and the embedded Technical Assistance Team to stabilize operations, strengthen governance, and support student success across Bridgeport Public Schools.
To access the full update online, which has been translated in multiple languages, use the following links:
