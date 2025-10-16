Submit Release
Imaging Supplies Warehouse Launches ColorBlast Brand

Experience ColorBlast at Printing United – Premium Quality and Innovation for Creators

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Imaging Supplies Warehouse (ISW), a leading provider and distributor of professional printing products, has announced the launch of ColorBlast, a premium brand engineered to redefine excellence in sublimation and Direct-to-Film (DTF) printing. Representing a major step forward in ISW’s mission to serve the creative and production communities, ColorBlast delivers unmatched quality, consistency, and performance—empowering print professionals to achieve outstanding results every time.

ColorBlast: Crafted for Performance

Developed from the ground up with meticulous attention to sourcing and manufacturing, ColorBlast products are designed to provide superior reliability and output. Each component—whether a sheet of paper, a roll of film, or a drop of ink—reflects ISW’s dedication to professional-grade solutions that inspire creativity, precision, and confidence.

Preliminary Showing at PRINTING United Expo 2025

The ColorBlast lineup will make its first appearance at PRINTING United Expo 2025, offering attendees an exclusive preview ahead of its full market launch. The lineup includes the soon-to-launch TruDTF™ Ink, Film, and Powder, engineered for vibrant, durable, and consistent DTF prints, along with TruHue® and TruTac® Sublimation Paper, designed for high-resolution, accurate color transfers across textiles and other sublimation-ready surfaces.

See ColorBlast at PRINTING United

Attendees can experience ColorBlast in person at Booth  No. 3491 and within the Apparel Zone, where ISW will showcase the exceptional quality, performance, and innovation behind the new brand.

