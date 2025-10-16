Five-Star Moving & Storage Expands Kenosha Operations as Local Housing Market Heats Up

KENOSHA, WI, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Kenosha’s real estate market continues to grow, Five-Star Moving & Storage has announced an expansion of its local operations to meet increasing demand for residential and commercial relocation services. The company’s growth reflects both the city’s housing boom and a regional trend of families relocating between southeastern Wisconsin and northern Illinois.Founded on the belief that moving should be efficient, safe, and stress-free, Five-Star Moving & Storage has become one of the most trusted movers in Kenosha. The moving company offers comprehensive solutions including residential and commercial moving, packing, labor-only moves, and secure storage options. With more residents seeking flexible services amid a competitive housing market, Five-Star has expanded its team, fleet, and facility capacity to better serve local customers.“Kenosha has become one of the Midwest’s most active relocation hubs,” said a Five-Star Moving & Storage spokesperson. “We’re seeing record demand from both local homeowners and families moving from the Chicago area. This expansion allows us to keep up with that growth while maintaining the five-star service our customers expect.”Meeting the Needs of a Growing CityAccording to recent housing data, Kenosha County continues to experience steady population and housing growth, driven by affordable home prices and proximity to both Milwaukee and Chicago. This has led to a notable uptick in demand for reliable Kenosha movers , helping residents relocate efficiently across the region.Five-Star’s investment includes additional moving trucks, new storage units, and the recruitment of experienced local movers to strengthen coverage and availability. The company also emphasizes transparent pricing, punctuality, and personalized care — qualities that have earned it consistent community trust and five-star reviews.Supporting Southeastern Wisconsin’s Economic MomentumThe company’s leadership views its expansion as part of a broader regional economic story. With new housing developments, job opportunities, and infrastructure projects reshaping southeastern Wisconsin, logistics and relocation services are playing a vital role in supporting local growth.“We’re proud to be part of Kenosha’s progress,” the spokesperson added. “Every move we complete supports someone’s next chapter — whether it’s a family buying their first home or a business expanding its footprint.”Looking ahead, Five-Star Moving & Storage plans continued investment in staff training, sustainability initiatives, and fleet improvements to support the region’s evolving needs throughout 2025.About Five-Star Moving & StorageFounded in Kenosha, WI, Five-Star Moving & Storage provides residential, commercial, and labor-only moving services throughout southeastern Wisconsin and northern Illinois. Known for its professionalism, reliability, and transparent pricing, the company continues to set high standards for local relocation services.Press Contact:Five-Star Moving & Storage3700 45th St #7, Kenosha, WI 53144, United StatesPhone: (262) 997-9430Email: info@fivestarmovingandstorage.comWebsite: https://wemovekenosha.com/

