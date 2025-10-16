Marcus Michles of Michles & Booth Named to Inweekly’s 2025 Power List of Pensacola’s Most Influential People

PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Michles & Booth proudly announces that its Owner and Managing Partner, Marcus Michles, has been named to the prestigious 2025 Inweekly Power List, recognizing him as one of Pensacola's most influential individuals. Securing the #12 spot, Michles is celebrated for his significant contributions to the community and his unwavering dedication to justice through his work in personal injury law.The Inweekly Power List, an annual institution in Pensacola, identifies and ranks the movers, shakers, and decision-makers who shape the community's landscape. What began in 2007 as an impromptu discussion at Atlas Oyster House about who could "make things happen with just one phone call" has evolved into one of the region's most anticipated and discussed publications. The list has grown from its initial top 10, famously scribbled on a cocktail napkin, to a comprehensive roster of 100 influential figures.The selection process for the Power List is rigorous, maturing from informal discussions to a thorough evaluation involving community input, multiple drafts, and continuous refinement. Inweekly’s team meticulously weighs additions and deletions, measuring impact against visibility, and traditional influence against transformative potential. The list aims to capture a "moment-in-time snapshot of who shapes Pensacola's present and future," celebrating a broad spectrum of power, from established business leaders to emerging voices driving change.Marcus Michles' inclusion at #12 underscores his profound impact on the Pensacola community, not only as a leading legal mind but also as a committed advocate for individuals and families facing adversity. For decades, Michles & Booth has been a cornerstone of the Northwest and Central Florida legal communities, providing steadfast representation for those affected by personal injury."Being named to the Inweekly Power List is a profound honor, and one I share with my entire team at Michles & Booth," said Marcus Michles. "Influence, to me, isn't about personal accolades; it's about the ability to effect positive change, to give a voice to the voiceless, and to ensure that justice is accessible to everyone in our community. This recognition fuels our commitment to serve the people of Pensacola and beyond with even greater dedication."Under Michles' leadership, the firm has built a formidable reputation for handling complex personal injury cases, from car accidents and medical malpractice to wrongful death claims.Their success is rooted in a deep understanding of the law, meticulous preparation, and a compassionate approach to client advocacy. This combination has not only resulted in significant verdicts and settlements for their clients but has also contributed to a safer and more accountable community.The Inweekly Power List evolution reflects a changing understanding of influence. While its early iterations might have focused on traditional power brokers, today’s list, as Inweekly notes, "celebrates a broader spectrum of power, from established business leaders to emerging voices driving change through grassroots organization and advocacy." Marcus Michles exemplifies this modern understanding of influence. His work directly impacts lives, providing critical support and legal recourse for individuals during their most vulnerable times. This dedication extends beyond the courtroom, as Michles & Booth is also known for its community involvement and philanthropic efforts.The inaugural Power List, titled "Who's the Man?", sparked considerable community discussion, highlighting the list's immediate impact and the public's engagement with the concept of local influence. Over the years, it has become a crucial benchmark, reflecting the dynamic nature of leadership and contribution in Pensacola. The fact that elected officials rarely appear on the list further emphasizes that its focus is on individuals whose influence is earned through action and impact, rather than being inherent to a position.Michles & Booth's commitment to Pensacola extends beyond legal victories. The firm actively participates in local initiatives and supports charitable organizations, reinforcing its role as a responsible and engaged corporate citizen. This community-centric philosophy is a core tenet of Marcus Michles' leadership and is reflected in the firm's daily operations."The legal field, particularly personal injury law, is about more than just cases and courtrooms," Michles added. "It's about people, their lives, their families, and their futures. Our work is to stand with them, to fight for their rights, and to help them rebuild. To be recognized for this work by Inweekly, alongside so many other dedicated individuals shaping Pensacola, is truly humbling."As Pensacola continues to grow and evolve, the contributions of leaders like Marcus Michles are vital. His inclusion in the 2025 Inweekly Power List is a testament to his enduring commitment to justice, his significant impact on the community, and the trusted reputation he and Michles & Booth have cultivated over years of dedicated service.

