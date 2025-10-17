Walnut Hill Dental in Pasadena, CA changes its Dental Office Name to Pasadena Dental Office and Orthodontics

Walnut Hill Dental has officially transitioned to its new name: Pasadena Dental Office and Orthodontics.

PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Walnut Hill Dental has officially transitioned to its new name: Pasadena Dental Office and Orthodontics. The change reflects a broader scope of care and a clearer identity for patients seeking more than just routine dental visits. The practice continues to operate at 181 N Hill Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91106, under the leadership of Dr. Arkady Tsibel, DDS, PhD, a dentist with over 40 years of clinical experience. The updated website is https://www.dentalpracticepasadena.com/ , and the new contact number is +1 (626) 219-7180.While general dentistry and orthodontics remain central to the practice, the office also provides restorative procedures, cosmetic treatments, and emergency care. Patients come in for cleanings and bite correction, but stay for the kind of full-service support that includes crowns, whitening, and urgent same-day appointments when needed.“Our patients deserve clarity,” said Dr. Arkady Tsibel. “This name helps them understand what dental services we offer without second-guessing. It is about making care easier to find and trust in our dental services.” See more about the doctor here: https://www.dentalpracticepasadena.com/meet-the-doctor/ Alongside the name change, the office has expanded its dental consultation hours and streamlined its intake process. Patients can expect the same attention to detail, now paired with a brand that speaks more directly to their needs.Existing appointments remain valid, and no action is required from current patients. Anyone with questions is encouraged to call the office or visit the updated website.For media inquiries or professional outreach, contact:Pasadena Dental Office and Orthodontics181 N Hill Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91106Phone: +1 (626) 219-7180Website: www.dentalpracticepasadena.com Email: info@dentalpracticepasadena.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.