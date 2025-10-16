MUSICK PEELER’S ROBERT COLEMAN NAMED 'TOP ESTATE & WEALTH MANAGEMENT LAWYER' BY THE DAILY JOURNAL

Robert Coleman Steve Elie

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Musick, Peeler & Garrett LLP announced today that Robert Coleman is recognized as a “Top Estate & Wealth Management Lawyer 2025” by the Daily Journal. The inaugural supplement from the elite publication honors top talent from across California specializing in trusts, estate planning and probate law.“We are delighted to see Rob’s exceptional talent in trust, estate, and probate law honored with this prestigious award,” says firm Co-Managing Partner Steve Elie "My early experience as an estate and gift planning attorney at Pepperdine University first exposed me to the intersection of family business succession and charitable giving, which continues to anchor my practice today," Coleman told the Daily Journal. He also discussed the challenges presented by the sheer volume of cases brought by the wave of wealth being transferred by aging Baby Boomers. "Even straightforward estates are experiencing longer timelines, while complex estates involving blended families, illiquid assets, or business holdings are placing significant burdens on fiduciaries and counsel."With over a decade of experience in trusts and estates law, Robert Coleman is a trusted leader in the field, guiding high-net-worth clients, families and nonprofits through sophisticated wealth transfer, succession planning and charitable giving strategies that preserve assets and advance lasting legacies. With deep expertise in complex trust structures and philanthropic vehicles, he is recognized for shaping innovative solutions that influence both his clients’ futures and the broader field.

