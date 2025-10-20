Emission Control Catalysts Market Size Worth $45.22 Billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Emission Control Catalysts Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Emission Control Catalysts Market Worth?

In recent years, the market size for emission control catalysts has seen robust growth. It is projected to expand from $27.01 billion in 2024 to approximately $29.48 billion by 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. Factors contributing to the growth over the past can be traced back to strict emission rules, the surge in vehicle ownership, rise in industrial emissions, heightened public consciousness, and the expansion of the automotive industry.

The market size for emission control catalysts is projected to experience significant expansion in the coming years, escalating to a valuation of $45.22 billion by 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3%. Key contributors to growth in this projection period include the production of green hydrogen, the decarbonization of industries, an increase in renewable fuels, expansion of urbanization and air quality, as well as increasing international accords. Prevailing trends forecasted for this time include control of diesel emissions, regulations for zero-emissions, the application of selective catalytic reduction (SCR) technology, the implementation of on-board diagnostics (OBD) systems and the adoption of integrated systems.

What Are The Factors Driving The Emission Control Catalysts Market?

Strict rules aimed at combating air pollution are playing a significant role in driving the demand for emission control catalysts in the market. The primary sources of air pollution are rapid urbanization and industrial growth, which result in highly increased environmental emissions. Due to the harmful effects of air pollution on public health and the environment, governments have enforced rules to minimize air pollution, consequently amplifying the need for emission control catalysts in the exhaust systems of industrial machines and vehicles. In September 2023, the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), a regulatory body in the U.S, relayed that air pollution is the world’s largest environmental health risk, causing over 8 million premature deaths annually. Hence, the strict rules aimed at mitigating air pollution are anticipated to spur the growth of the market for emission control catalysts.

Who Are The Major Players In The Emission Control Catalysts Market?

Major players in the Emission Control Catalysts include:

• BASF SE

• Johnson Matthey plc

• Clariant AG

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Tenneco Inc.

• Cataler Corporation

• Heraeus Holding GmbH

• Bosal Industries Ltd.

• Innovative Emissions Control Inc.

• DCL International Inc.

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Emission Control Catalysts Market?

Key corporations in the Emission Control Catalysts industry are concentrating their efforts on creating ground-breaking solutions, such as systems for controlling car emissions to minimize harmful contaminants like nitrogen oxides (NOx), carbon monoxide (CO), and hydrocarbons (HC). Automotive emissions control technologies are intended to decrease or remove harmful pollutants released by automobiles. To cite an example, Boff Catalyst India Mountain. Ltd., a chemical production business based in India, unveiled a new Research, Development, and Application (RD&A) lab geared towards improving automotive emissions control systems in August 2024. This high-tech facility aims to develop new catalyst technologies compatible with stringent emission norms, including Euro 7 and Bharat Stage VI (BS6). Equipped with intricate examination features, the laboratory can carry out comprehensive validation measures for various catalysts utilized in petrol and diesel motors.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Emission Control Catalysts Market Share?

The emission control catalysts market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Palladium-based ECC, Platinum-based ECC, Rhodium-based ECC, Other Products

2) By Fuel Type: Diesel Vehicles, Gasoline Vehicles

3) By Application: Mobile Emission Control Catalysts, Stationary Emission Control Catalysts

4) By End User: Automotive and Transportation, Chemical Industry, Oil and Gas Industry, Mining Industry, Power Industry, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Palladium-based ECC: Palladium Catalyst for Gasoline Engines, Palladium Catalyst for Diesel Engines

2) By Platinum-based ECC: Platinum Catalyst for Gasoline Engines, Platinum Catalyst for Diesel Engines

3) By Rhodium-based ECC: Rhodium Catalyst for Gasoline Engines, Rhodium Catalyst for Diesel Engines

4) By Other Products: Mixed Metal Catalysts, Base Metal Catalysts, Catalyst Supports and Carriers

What Are The Regional Trends In The Emission Control Catalysts Market?

In 2024, the dominant region in the Emission Control Catalysts sector was Asia-Pacific, and it is projected to experience the most rapid growth in the coming years. Other regions analyzed in the study comprise Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

