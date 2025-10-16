OmniMD Unveil Three Tier Partnership Ecosystem to Accelerate Growth in the $1,834.3 Billion AI-Powered Healthcare Market

New Referral, VAR & Strategic tiers help partners sell AI-powered EHR, RCM and automation with faster go-to-market and higher recurring margins.

This ecosystem lets partners deliver AI, EHR, and RCM transformation while earning recurring margins and scaling quickly with OmniMD’s national enablement.” — Divan Dave, CEO, OmniMD

HAWTHORNE, NY, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OmniMD, a U.S.-based leader in healthcare technology innovation, today announced the launch of its Three-Tier Partner Ecosystem, a powerful model built to help resellers, consultants, and enterprise channel partners expand revenue in one of the fastest-growing industries in the world.

According to Grand View Research, the global healthcare IT market is projected to reach $1,834.3 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.8%, driven by AI integration, automation, and patient-centric digital solutions.

Meanwhile, Deloitte’s 2025 Health Tech Outlook highlights that over 68% of U.S. healthcare providers plan to adopt or expand AI-enabled clinical and administrative tools within the next two years.

With physicians spending nearly two hours on documentation for every one hour of patient care, and billing inefficiencies costing U.S. healthcare up to $266 billion annually, the need for smarter technology has never been clearer.

OmniMD’s partner ecosystem offers the bridge, giving professionals across all business sizes a way to deliver transformation while building sustainable income streams.

Three Partnership Paths. One Shared Growth Vision.

1. Referral Partner Program

Built for independent consultants, small agencies, and professionals seeking a simple entry point into healthcare IT. Partners earn attractive referral-based commissions by introducing clinics and providers to OmniMD, no setup or support required.

“This program is about access,” said Divan Dave, CEO of OmniMD. “Even a single introduction can drive digital change in a clinic, and we ensure every partner shares in that impact.”

2. Value Added Reseller (VAR) Program

Designed for experienced resellers and healthcare technology vendors ready to scale. VARs receive higher recurring margins, priority sales enablement, and co-branded marketing resources to help them grow faster.

OmniMD’s in-house implementation, EHR+RCM+PMS+RPM, and AI support teams handle delivery, so VARs can focus purely on business growth.

“Our VARs don’t just sell software, they deliver transformation,” added Kamal Sharma, CTO of OmniMD. “With OmniMD as their tech backbone, they can compete with any enterprise player, instantly.”

3. Strategic Partnership Program

A white-label channel partnership for enterprise technology firms, healthcare networks, and large distributors. Partners can brand OmniMD’s solutions as their own, powered by OmniMD’s AI, data analytics, and robust infrastructure.

From onboarding to technical enablement and marketing support, OmniMD ensures strategic partners operate with the confidence of a full internal product team, minus the overhead.

“It’s our ‘powered by OmniMD’ model, where your brand leads, and our technology empowers,” said Divan Dave. “It’s the fastest way to enter healthcare IT without building from scratch.”

Why Partners Choose OmniMD

• Up to 40% Recurring Margins across all partnership tiers

• Co-Marketing and Co-Selling Opportunities with OmniMD’s national campaigns

• AI-Driven Product Portfolio, including AI Medical Scribe, AI Front Desk, EHR, RCM, and RPM

• Proven Performance, 97% first-pass claim acceptance, 29-day A/R cycles, and 70% reduced documentation time

• Over 30 Specialty Workflows built into OmniMD’s EHR platform

• Dedicated Partner Success Team for training, retention, and pipeline acceleration

With more than 25 years of healthcare innovation, OmniMD continues to help clinics nationwide modernize operations, cut costs, and enhance care delivery, and now, partners everywhere can be part of that transformation.

The Moment to Partner Is Now

Healthcare’s digital shift is accelerating, and those who align early will lead it. Whether you’re a referral connector, a VAR reseller, or a strategic white-label partner, OmniMD offers the technology, credibility, and support structure to help you thrive in the $527B healthcare revolution.

Join the movement. Partner with OmniMD today.

Learn more and apply at Partner Program

About OmniMD

OmniMD is a U.S.-based provider of integrated healthcare IT solutions, including EHR, RCM, AI Medical Scribe, AI Front Desk, Telehealth, and Practice Management systems. Serving thousands of providers nationwide, OmniMD empowers healthcare organizations to improve outcomes, reduce costs, and operate more efficiently through AI-driven transformation.

For partnership inquiries, contact sales@omnimd.com

