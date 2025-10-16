SteinLaw Sponsors The Gregory Smith Jr. Foundation’s Masquerade Soirée to Support Miami Youth

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Gregory Smith Jr. Foundation invites the community to an unforgettable evening of dinner, cocktails, and entertainment at the Masquerade Soirée, proudly sponsored by SteinLaw. The event will take place on Friday, November 14, 2025, at 6:00 PM, located at 901 NW 183rd Street, Miami, FL 33169.

This special evening will raise vital funds to support youth development programs that uplift Miami’s young people and spread awareness about the impact of gun violence. Proceeds will benefit Concerned African Women, Inc., an organization dedicated to providing safe spaces, mentorship, and educational opportunities that empower youth to build brighter futures.

Guests will enjoy an elegant evening of philanthropy, fine dining, and live entertainment while helping make a real difference in the lives of Miami’s youth.

Event Details:

Date: November 14, 2025

Time: 6:00 PM

Location: 901 NW 183rd Street, Miami, FL 33169

Funds raised through the Masquerade Soirée will help the Gregory Smith Jr. Foundation and its partners continue providing vital resources to reduce violence and strengthen communities throughout South Florida.

Click here to buy tickets and donate.

About The Gregory Smith Jr. Foundation

The Gregory Smith Jr. Foundation was established to honor the life of Gregory Smith Jr., whose tragic passing inspired a movement toward youth empowerment and violence prevention. The foundation supports educational programs, mentorship initiatives, and community outreach designed to give young people positive alternatives and hope for the future.

About SteinLaw

SteinLaw is a South Florida personal injury law firm committed to serving the community both inside and outside the courtroom. Founded by Brandon Stein, the firm emphasizes client accessibility, compassion, and advocacy—ensuring every client has direct communication with their attorney. SteinLaw is proud to support initiatives that foster safety, opportunity, and community growth.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.